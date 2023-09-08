Fife driver killed Covid-19 hero cycling to work at hospital

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife driver killed Covid-19 hero cycling to work at hospital

Douglas Toshack was found guilty of causing death by careless driving.

By James Mulholland
A motorist from Fife who drove stoned on cannabis has been jailed for causing the death of a heroic nurse who was cycling to work in an ICU during the Covid pandemic.

Douglas Toshack, 51, from Kelty, was more than two times over the legal limit for driving with cannabis when he struck James Harrison with his Mercedes flatbed truck in Edinburgh on June 25 2020.

A jury at the high court in the city heard how Toshack failed to pay attention at the junction of the A772 Gilmerton Road at its junction with Kingston Avenue and Mount Vernon Road.

He failed to see the father-of-two – who had volunteered to work in intensive care during the pandemic – cycling to work at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

Mr Harrison was in the opposite lane and was heard to shout ‘whoa whoa whoa’ moments before Toshack turned right and struck him.

Toshack’s vehicle then drove over Mr Harrison, who died later in the day at his workplace.

Police later discovered Toshack had 5.1 mics of cannabis per litre of blood – the legal limit is two mics.

Father-of-two Toshack stood trial at the High Court in Edinburgh accused of causing Mr Harrison’s death by dangerous driving.

On Friday afternoon, jurors found him guilty of an alternative charge of causing Mr Harrison’s death by driving without ‘due care and attention’.

They also found him guilty of driving whilst over the legal limit for cannabis.

Lord Sandison deferred sentence for the court to obtain a report about Toshack’s background and he refused a request from defence solicitor advocate Jim Keegan KC to continue his client’s bail.

Lord Sandison told Toshack: “Given the gravity of the offence and the likelihood of a custodial sentence, I am going to remand you meantime.”

Covid-19 hero

Following the jury’s verdict, prosecutor David Dickson submitted a victim impact statement to the court from Mr Harrison’s wife and two children.

Mr DIckson told judge Lord Sandison: “James Harrison was 36-years-old at the time of his death.

“He was a nurse who was working in intensive care at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary and at the time of his death was on his way to work.”

Mr Harrison was a lead research nurse in cardiology at NHS Lothian and volunteered in an intensive care unit to support the Covid-19 response.

Toshack will be sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh.

Professor Alex McMahon, NHS Lothian’s executive director of Nursing, Midwifery and Allied Healthcare Professionals, paid tribute to Mr Harrison after news of his death emerged.

He added: “James was a much loved and well respected member of the NHS Lothian team working as a lead research nurse in cardiology.

“In recent months, James volunteered in our intensive care unit to support the Covid-19 response, demonstrating his enduring commitment, compassion and determination to support both patients and staff.

“James will be truly missed by all the colleagues he worked alongside, and by the wider research community here in Lothian and across Scotland.”

Mr Harrison was also an official for Scottish Athletics and an athlete and team manager at Corstorphine AAC.

Shocked witnesses take the stand

The verdicts came at the end of a four-day trial, which heard how Toshack, a first offender, had spent the early morning working for a traffic management company at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

His colleague that morning, Jack McDonald, 23, said they parted company around 8.30am and he received a call from his co-worker shortly afterwards.

“He sounded panicked. He really didn’t know how to describe what was going on.

“He said that he had been involved in an accident involving a cyclist and he asked if I could come back.

“He seemed a bit shaken up.”

Taxi driver Ian Thompson ,56, witnessed the collision and said he could see the van driving over Mr Harrison’s body.

Death driver’s evidence

Toshack admitted to smoking cannabis the night before the collision and said he had been taking the drug for the past 30 years.

He said he was on his way to see his sister who he hadn’t seen for months because of the Covid pandemic and had not noticed Mr Harrison in the moments leading up to the collision.

Describing the moments following, he said: “I was completely bewildered. I pulled over at a safe space.

“I got out to see what had happened.

“I saw a cyclist lying on the road. I was in a bit of shock.

“I phoned an ambulance straightaway.”

Lord Sandison disqualified Toshack from driving and he will be sentenced later this year.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page, or join us on Facebook.

