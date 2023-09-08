Friday court round-up — Man called neighbour ‘black b*****d’ over hygiene standards

A Glenrothes man lay in the middle of a bus before kicking out at a paramedic who came to his aid.

Stephen McCulloch, 27, of Forness Drive, appeared to have drunk most of a bottle of vodka prior to the attack, Dunfermline Sheriff Court heard.

Fiscal depute Catherine Stevenson said: “At around 3pm, a bus driver became aware of a male who appeared drunk and he was unable to rouse.

“He was concerned for the man’s welfare and contacted the ambulance service.

“Paramedics attended, and a male was lying in the central aisle of the bus whilst in possession of a mostly empty 70cl bottle of vodka.”

The paramedics asked for police help and McCulloch kicked one on the foot.

Ms Stevenson said: “The accused was arrested for assault and replied ‘shove it up your hole’.

“On being cautioned and charged he replied ‘lies’.”

However, he admitted assault.

Solicitor Gillian Maitland, defending, send McCulloch had a “serious addiction to alcohol” but had taken steps to address it.

Sheriff Craig McSherry fined him £400.

Lack of luxury

A former director of a scandal-stricken Carnoustie hotel has admitted stashing hundreds of fake designer items inside. Douglas Piggott appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court to plead guilty to 20 separate charges involving hundreds of fake Nike, Adidas, Apple, Jimmy Choo and Timberland items.

Rapist caught with phone

A Perth prisoner who raped and tried to kill his partner has had his sentence extended after he was caught with an illegal iPhone.

Ian Lightbody was caged for 13 years in 2019 for a brutal attack on his then-girlfriend at a hotel in Falkirk.

The 43-year-old left her soaked in blood after assaulting her with a glass bottle before going on to rape her.

A hotel worker who later found the woman described the scene as “horrifying”.

Lightbody appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted having a contraband communications device on May 26 this year, surrendered when prison officers arrived to search his cell.

Solicitor David Holmes said Lightbody, from Largs, Ayrshire, had been using the phone to keep in touch with family.

Sheriff Craig McSherry sentenced him to a further four months behind bars.

A9 rest

Drunk Alexander McIntyre parked his car for a rest in the middle of the A9. The 25-year-old from Ballinluig was told the consequences of his stupidity could have been “horrific for everyone.”

When ‘black b*****d’ isn’t racist

Drunk Amos Weir referred to a neighbour as a “black b*****d” but claimed he was referring to his hygiene standards and not his skin colour.

Dunfermline Sheriff Court heard Weir was drinking and playing loud music in his home in Westcroft Way, Kelty, on November 5 and then shouted at a neighbour who had stepped into the garden to watch the annual fireworks display.

Fiscal depute Catherine Stevenson said the man went indoors because “he was fearful of what the accused would do”.

He called police and when they arrived, the man went back into the garden.

“The accused was heard to say ‘What are you doing, black b*****d? Come on big man’.”

Weir’s solicitor said the remark was not racist.

He said: “The racial aggravation has been deleted.

“The reference to ‘black b*****d’ was reference to him being unclean.

“It seems to be, in certain circumstances, parlance used in this geographic area.

“Mr Weir was having difficulty with this neighbour, who wasn’t shy in shouting at Mr Weir.

“On this occasion, Mr Weir was in the wrong.”

Sheriff Craig McSherry placed Weir, 49, of Crambeth Way, Kelty – who admitted threatening and abusive behaviour – on a curfew for four months.

Rail tragedy fine

Network Rail has been fined £6.7 million over failings that caused the Stonehaven rail tragedy. Three people died and six others were injured in the August 2020 crash, which happened when the 6.54am train from Stonehaven struck a landslide on the track at Carmont.

Crash thief jailed

A thief who stole a Mercedes from a sleeping family’s home in Fife and left it with £20,000 worth of damage after crashing into a wall has been jailed for 306 days and banned from driving for nine months.

The Courier previously told how Jordan McMillan stole the vehicle in Kinghorn – while acting with another person – on August 11 2020.

His DNA was later found inside the car, abandoned after hitting with the garden wall in Burntisland.

In June 2021, McMillan was also caught on camera snooping around properties and trying door handles in Kinghorn and Burntisland.

He later assisted in the escape of another man when police caught up with them.

