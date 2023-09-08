Friday court round-up — Man called neighbour ‘black b*****d’ over hygiene standards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Friday court round-up — Man called neighbour ‘black b*****d’ over hygiene standards

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Post Thumbnail

A Glenrothes man lay in the middle of a bus before kicking out at a paramedic who came to his aid.

Stephen McCulloch, 27, of Forness Drive, appeared to have drunk most of a bottle of vodka prior to the attack, Dunfermline Sheriff Court heard.

Fiscal depute Catherine Stevenson said: “At around 3pm, a bus driver became aware of a male who appeared drunk and he was unable to rouse.

“He was concerned for the man’s welfare and contacted the ambulance service.

“Paramedics attended, and a male was lying in the central aisle of the bus whilst in possession of a mostly empty 70cl bottle of vodka.”

The paramedics asked for police help and McCulloch kicked one on the foot.

Ms Stevenson said: “The accused was arrested for assault and replied ‘shove it up your hole’.

“On being cautioned and charged he replied ‘lies’.”

However, he admitted assault.

Solicitor Gillian Maitland, defending, send McCulloch had a “serious addiction to alcohol” but had taken steps to address it.

Sheriff Craig McSherry fined him £400.

Lack of luxury

A former director of a scandal-stricken Carnoustie hotel has admitted stashing hundreds of fake designer items inside. Douglas Piggott appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court to plead guilty to 20 separate charges involving hundreds of fake Nike, Adidas, Apple, Jimmy Choo and Timberland items.

Dalhousie Hotel, Carnoustie and former owner Douglas Piggott.
The goods were found in Douglas Piggott’s Dalhousie Hotel.

Rapist caught with phone

A Perth prisoner who raped and tried to kill his partner has had his sentence extended after he was caught with an illegal iPhone.

Ian Lightbody was caged for 13 years in 2019 for a brutal attack on his then-girlfriend at a hotel in Falkirk.

The 43-year-old left her soaked in blood after assaulting her with a glass bottle before going on to rape her.

A hotel worker who later found the woman described the scene as “horrifying”.

Lightbody appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted having a contraband communications device on May 26 this year, surrendered when prison officers arrived to search his cell.

Solicitor David Holmes said Lightbody, from Largs, Ayrshire, had been using the phone to keep in touch with family.

Sheriff Craig McSherry sentenced him to a further four months behind bars.

A9 rest

Drunk Alexander McIntyre parked his car for a rest in the middle of the A9. The 25-year-old from Ballinluig was told the consequences of his stupidity could have been “horrific for everyone.”

Alexander McIntyre
Drink-driver Alexander McIntyre at Perth Sheriff Court.

When ‘black b*****d’ isn’t racist

Drunk Amos Weir referred to a neighbour as a “black b*****d” but claimed he was referring to his hygiene standards and not his skin colour.

Dunfermline Sheriff Court heard Weir was drinking and playing loud music in his home in Westcroft Way, Kelty, on November 5 and then shouted at a neighbour who had stepped into the garden to watch the annual fireworks display.

Fiscal depute Catherine Stevenson said the man went indoors because “he was fearful of what the accused would do”.

He called police and when they arrived, the man went back into the garden.

“The accused was heard to say ‘What are you doing, black b*****d? Come on big man’.”

Weir’s solicitor said the remark was not racist.

He said: “The racial aggravation has been deleted.

“The reference to ‘black b*****d’ was reference to him being unclean.

“It seems to be, in certain circumstances, parlance used in this geographic area.

“Mr Weir was having difficulty with this neighbour, who wasn’t shy in shouting at Mr Weir.

“On this occasion, Mr Weir was in the wrong.”

Sheriff Craig McSherry placed Weir, 49, of Crambeth Way, Kelty – who admitted threatening and abusive behaviour – on a curfew for four months.

Rail tragedy fine

Network Rail has been fined £6.7 million over failings that caused the Stonehaven rail tragedy. Three people died and six others were injured in the August 2020 crash, which happened when the 6.54am train from Stonehaven struck a landslide on the track at Carmont.

Brett McCullough, Christopher Stuchbury, and Donald Dinnie.
Left to Right: Brett McCullough, Christopher Stuchbury, and Donald Dinnie, victims of the Stonehaven train crash.

Crash thief jailed

A thief who stole a Mercedes from a sleeping family’s home in Fife and left it with £20,000 worth of damage after crashing into a wall has been jailed for 306 days and banned from driving for nine months.

The Courier previously told how Jordan McMillan stole the vehicle in Kinghorn – while acting with another person – on August 11 2020.

His DNA was later found inside the car, abandoned after hitting with the garden wall in Burntisland.

In June 2021, McMillan was also caught on camera snooping around properties and trying door handles in Kinghorn and Burntisland.

He later assisted in the escape of another man when police caught up with them.

Read the full story here.

