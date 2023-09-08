Network Rail fined £6.7 million for fatal Stonehaven rail crash failings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Network Rail fined £6.7 million for fatal Stonehaven rail crash failings

The rail body admitted failures in the decade before the tragedy, which left three people dead in 2020.

By By David McPhee and Dale Haslam
(L-R) Brett McCullough, Christopher Stuchbury, and Donald Dinnie dies in the crash.
(L-R) Brett McCullough, Christopher Stuchbury, and Donald Dinnie dies in the crash.

Network Rail has been fined £6.7 million over failings that caused the Stonehaven rail tragedy.

Three people died and six others were injured in the August 2020 crash, which happened when the 6.54am train from Stonehaven struck a landslide on the track at Carmont.

At the High Court in Aberdeen on Thursday, the rail body admitted failing to conduct itself in a way that would prevent the risk of serious injury and death.

The court case follows two lengthy probes into the circumstances surrounding the tragedy, which killed the train’s driver Brett McCullough, conductor Donald Dinnie and passenger Christopher Stuchbury, who was travelling to Fife for work.

Christopher Stuchbury.
Christopher Stuchbury, was travelling to work at Forth Ports in Fife when tragedy struck.

Returning to court on Friday for sentencing, judge Lord Matthews said: “Three people died and their families were left without loved ones.

“The traumatic events also caused the survivors to suffer physically, psychologically and financially.

“No punishment I could give can lessen their suffering – particularly when they know the crash could have been avoided.”

He said “opportunities to take appropriate action were missed” but “Network Rail has made considerable efforts since the tragedy to ensure it could never happen again”.

The Stuchbury family leave court after the first day of the hearing
The Stuchbury family leave court after the first day of the hearing. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

The judge said he was “quite satisfied that culpability is high” but the weather conditions were “unprecedented”.

He added: “Since the accused is a company, the only disposal left open to me is a fine.”

The fine was reduced from £10 million due to the guilty plea.

Catalogue of failings

At the start of the hearing this week, Network Rail admitted a catalogue of failures in the run-up to the tragedy.

The Stonehaven rail crash site. Image: Rail Accident Investigation Branch

The company built a drain at the crash scene upside down and did not check it was constructed properly.

Staff did not know it existed because it failed to create a computer record.

The drain was overwhelmed in the day’s storm and stones washed onto the track caused the derailment.

Network Rail bosses also failed to train staff how to use weather forecasting software.

‘Deepest and most profound sympathies’

On Friday, Network Rail’s defence counsel Peter Gray offered condolences to the six survivors and the families of the three people who died in the crash.

He said: “It is difficult to comprehend the sense of grief and loss that must have been felt at the time and I am sure continues to be felt, by all of those who lost loved ones.”

He added Network Rail wished to extend “its deepest and most profound sympathies” to the families of those who died and “its deepest and most heartfelt regrets” to those who were injured in the crash.

Describing the events of the derailment as an “extreme event”, Mr Gray stated the “challenges of climate change” and heavy rainfall had played a significant role, alongside failings “which the company must – and does – accept”.

Peter Gray KC spoke on behalf of Network Rail at the at the High Court in Aberdeen. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA.

He said: “These admitted failings and the consequences that followed… were in no way deliberate, nor has such a suggestion ever been made… and is likely to have arisen by a genuine oversight by the company.

“I would invite my Lord to accept that the remorse felt by Network Rail could not be greater or more genuine.”

Network Rail said it is determined to build upon the “significant changes” it has made since the incident, which have “helped us to manage the risk of severe weather to the network”, and it has invested millions to improve the resilience of the railway.

Workers at the Stonehaven rail crash site
Workers at the crash site in the aftermath of the tragedy. Image: Derek Ironside/Newsline Media/PA Wire.

Victims of the tragedy gave the court moving accounts of their ordeals on the first day of the hearing this week.

