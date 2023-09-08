Fire-ravaged Kitty’s nightclub building in Kirkcaldy to be demolished

The burnt-out shell of the former Kitty’s nightclub, destroyed by fire on Sunday, is to be demolished.

Fife Council has confirmed that the building will torn down due to safety concerns.

Structural engineers carried out a detailed inspection of the building in the aftermath of the devastating blaze which gutted the listed building.

Eight fire crews battle for more than 15 hours to bring the blaze under control.

Three boys aged 15 have since been charged in connection with the fire which destroyed the Hunter Street property.

Nigel Kerr, Head of Protective Services said: “Engineers have confirmed that the former Kitty’s nightclub building poses an immediate danger to the public.

“The building is unstable, so cordons remain in place and there’s security on site.

“The whole building will have to be demolished.

Fife Council confirms Kitty’s nightclub building is to be demolished.

“It’s unfortunate that we won’t be able to save any part of it, but it’s simply not viable.

“Our priority must be public safety and the needs of the local residents and businesses.

“Demolition will start as soon as possible, but it’s a complex site and Scottish Gas Network needs access and time to make the site safe first.

“We’ll issue more information once timescales are confirmed.

“For now, public access arrangements around the site will stay the same and Pan e Vino and other businesses on Hunter Street remain open.

“There’s a team continuing to support the residents and traders affected by the cordon.

“We know this building is part of Kirkcaldy’s heritage and we’ll all be sad to see it go.

“We’ll do what we can to salvage small parts of the building that have historic value for the community.”

Former nightclub demolished after multiple fires

The fire on Sunday was the third fire at the former nightclub this year.

In March, six crews were called to the building, and last month two appliances were called to extinguish a fire.

Fire crews returned to the site again on Wednesday after smoke was spotted emerging from the former nightclub.

The building has been vacant since 2019 when Kitty’s closed as a nightclub.

In December last year, Fife Council approved plans by Hunter Street Properties Ltd to turn the building into flats.

However, due to rising costs, no work has taken place and the property has been put up for sale as a nightclub or redevelopment opportunity.

The plans for the flats have been withdrawn.