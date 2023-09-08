Fire-ravaged Kitty’s nightclub building in Kirkcaldy to be demolished

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fire-ravaged Kitty’s nightclub building in Kirkcaldy to be demolished

The former nightclub was destroyed in a blaze on Sunday.

By Neil Henderson
Fire at former nightclub Kitty's in Kirkcaldy. Image: Maggie Millar
Fire at former nightclub Kitty's in Kirkcaldy. Image: Maggie Millar

The burnt-out shell of the former Kitty’s nightclub, destroyed by fire on Sunday, is to be demolished.

Fife Council has confirmed that the building will torn down due to safety concerns.

Structural engineers carried out a detailed inspection of the building in the aftermath of the devastating blaze which gutted the listed building.

Eight fire crews battle for more than 15 hours to bring the blaze under control.

The aftermath of Kitty's Nightclub in Kirkcaldy
Aftermath of Sunday’s fire at the former Kitty’s Nightclub. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The damaged Kitty's Nightclub
The building has been completely destroyed. Image: Kirsty McIntosh

Three boys aged 15 have since been charged in connection with the fire which destroyed the Hunter Street property.

Nigel Kerr, Head of Protective Services said: “Engineers have confirmed that the former Kitty’s nightclub building poses an immediate danger to the public.

“The building is unstable, so cordons remain in place and there’s security on site.

“The whole building will have to be demolished.

Fife Council confirms Kitty’s nightclub building is to be demolished.

“It’s unfortunate that we won’t be able to save any part of it, but it’s simply not viable.

“Our priority must be public safety and the needs of the local residents and businesses.

“Demolition will start as soon as possible, but it’s a complex site and Scottish Gas Network needs access and time to make the site safe first.

“We’ll issue more information once timescales are confirmed.

Police have arrested and charged three youth in connection with the fire at Kitty's in Kirkcaldy
Police at the scene of the former Kitty’s nightclub fire in Kirkcaldy. Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Workmen at Kitty's Nightclub, Kirkcaldy
Workmen continue to investigate the aftermath. Image: Kirsty McIntosh

“For now, public access arrangements around the site will stay the same and Pan e Vino and other businesses on Hunter Street remain open.

“There’s a team continuing to support the residents and traders affected by the cordon.

“We know this building is part of Kirkcaldy’s heritage and we’ll all be sad to see it go.

“We’ll do what we can to salvage small parts of the building that have historic value for the community.”

Former nightclub demolished after multiple fires

The fire on Sunday was the third fire at the former nightclub this year.

In March, six crews were called to the building, and last month two appliances were called to extinguish a fire.

Fire crews returned to the site again on Wednesday after smoke was spotted emerging from the former nightclub.

Aftermath of the fire at the former Kitty?s nightclub in Kirkcaldy.
Drone footage shows the aftermath of the fire at the former Kitty’s nightclub in Kirkcaldy. Image: Bryan Wood/Flytography.
Kitty's Nightclub
The building is set to be demolished. Image: Kirsty McIntosh

The building has been vacant since 2019 when Kitty’s closed as a nightclub.

In December last year, Fife Council approved plans by Hunter Street Properties Ltd to turn the building into flats.

However, due to rising costs, no work has taken place and the property has been put up for sale as a nightclub or redevelopment opportunity.

The plans for the flats have been withdrawn.

Conversation