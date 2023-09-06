Three boys, 15, charged over former Kirkcaldy nightclub fire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Three boys, 15, charged over former Kirkcaldy nightclub fire

Kitty's went up in flames on Sunday.

By Andrew Robson
Police have arrested and charged three youth in connection with the fire at Kitty's in Kirkcaldy
Police at the scene of the former Kitty's nightclub fire in Kirkcaldy. Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Three boys have been charged in connection with a fire in a disused nightclub in Kirkcaldy.

Firefighters spent more than 15 hours at the former Kitty’s nightclub on Hunter Street on Sunday.

The roof of the building was destroyed and the spire that sat above the corner of the building collapsed.

It was the third blaze at the building this year.

Boys, 15, reported over Kirkcaldy Kitty’s fire

Police have now confirmed three boys, all 15, have charged and reported to the procurator fiscal after Sunday’s fire.

Police Scotland Sergeant Gordon Stanford said: “We know this incident has had a significant impact in Kirkcaldy.

“We would like to offer our thanks to the local community and partners in the emergency services for their assistance in this investigation.”

The burnt out shell of the former Kitty's nightclub building in Kirkcaldy.
The burnt-out shell of the former Kitty’s nightclub building in Kirkcaldy. Image: Andy Lafferty Photography

Drone footage showed the burnt-out shell of Kitty’s in the wake of the fire.

On Wednesday, firefighters returned to the gutted building after smoke was spotted coming from the former nightclub again.

It later emerged that a height appliance used to tackle Sunday’s fire did not return to the second blaze after the keys were removed.

More from Fife

Fire at former nightclub Kitty's in Kirkcaldy. Image: Maggie Millar
Kirkcaldy height appliance not sent to second Kitty's blaze after keys removed
C-listed former flour mill in Lundin Links, Fife.
Secluded Fife home in converted flour mill has own sauna and stunning grand hallway
Michael Bowie will be sentenced later.
Fife Argos worker arrested in shop for having vile abuse images
A mum has complained about the filthy soft play area at Brewers Fayre in Fife, Dunfermline.
Brewers Fayre sorry over dirty soft play equipment at Fife restaurant
Firefighters outside the former Kitty's nightclub in Hunter Street, Kirkcaldy.
Police and firefighters return as smoke comes out of former Kirkcaldy nightclub
The Nishimura comet will be visible to the naked eye, similar to comet Neowise pictured here in 2020
Dundee expert reveals best way to see green-tailed Nishimura comet
Participants in Cupar Golf Club's 150th anniversary Peri Cup held in Blairgowrie. Image: Cupar Golf Club
Cupar Golf Club celebrates 150th anniversary of historic 'Peri' Cup
Glamis House supported living in Glenrothes. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Signs of improvement at crisis-hit Glenrothes care service - what latest inspection says
Fire at Birkhill Park.
JIM SPENCE: Dangerous cuts to Dundee and Fife fire services tell you a lot…
The proceeds of crime hearing against Natalie McGarry has concluded.
Shamed Fife-born politician Natalie McGarry to pay back just £66.36 after benefiting by £55,000