Three boys, 15, charged over former Kirkcaldy nightclub fire

Three boys have been charged in connection with a fire in a disused nightclub in Kirkcaldy.

Firefighters spent more than 15 hours at the former Kitty’s nightclub on Hunter Street on Sunday.

The roof of the building was destroyed and the spire that sat above the corner of the building collapsed.

It was the third blaze at the building this year.

Boys, 15, reported over Kirkcaldy Kitty’s fire

Police have now confirmed three boys, all 15, have charged and reported to the procurator fiscal after Sunday’s fire.

Police Scotland Sergeant Gordon Stanford said: “We know this incident has had a significant impact in Kirkcaldy.

“We would like to offer our thanks to the local community and partners in the emergency services for their assistance in this investigation.”

Drone footage showed the burnt-out shell of Kitty’s in the wake of the fire.

On Wednesday, firefighters returned to the gutted building after smoke was spotted coming from the former nightclub again.

It later emerged that a height appliance used to tackle Sunday’s fire did not return to the second blaze after the keys were removed.