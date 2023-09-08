JIM SPENCE: Parks and beaches are no longer training grounds for clubs like Dundee United and Dundee – but players MUST match work rate to ever-improving surroundings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Sport Football Dundee United

JIM SPENCE: Parks and beaches are no longer training grounds for clubs like Dundee United and Dundee – but players MUST match work rate to ever-improving surroundings

A conversation with a Dundee United legend got Jim Spence thinking this week.

Former Dundee United FC players Frank Kopel, Paul Sturrock, Alec Rennie, Graeme Payne, Paul Hegarty, Andy Rolland, Gordon Wallace training on Monifieth beach on December 8, 1976. Image: DC Thomson
Former Dundee United FC players Frank Kopel, Paul Sturrock, Alec Rennie, Graeme Payne, Paul Hegarty, Andy Rolland, Gordon Wallace training on Monifieth beach on December 8, 1976. Image: DC Thomson
By Jim Spence

Was Messi better than Pele?

Did Maradona outshine Ronaldo?

Was Borg superior to Federer?

Would Palmer outplay Woods?

And would Ali whup Fury?

Some of these questions went through my mind after speaking to former Dundee United boss Craig Brewster at the recent Dundee v Dunfermline youth game at North End Park.

He’d reminded me that United often trained at the ‘Dokens’ junior ground until he began moves to relocate the club’s base to the magnificent facilities at St Andrews University.

Craig Brewster during his time as Dundee United manager. Image: SNS

I watched United go through their paces there a few weeks back on pitches manicured to perfection.

It got me thinking of the many advances we’ve seen in football and in other sports, and wondering about that age old question of how the great competitors of yesteryear might have prospered in a modern sporting age.

I watched a documentary on Brian Clough’s great Nottingham Forest team; twice European Cup winners, with their big Scots contingent, training and playing on pitches which were often mud heaps, little different than those Sunday league players enjoyed.

The great Dundee United sides under Jim McLean featuring superb players like Paul Hegarty, David Narey, Eamonn Bannon and Paul Sturrock trained at various parks in Dundee, among them Dundee FC’s current base at Gardyne Road, and at Charlotte Street, off the Kingsway.

Those pitches then were a million miles removed from the superb surfaces the current United squad utilise, and I wonder how the legends of previous years would have enjoyed performing on today’s lush, pristine surfaces.

In football, the advances in equipment from lightweight boots to jerseys with breathable wicking-linings to draw moisture away, and the huge progress in sports science, nutritional knowledge, personal performance data and video analysis, have been transformative in developing the game.

Dundee’s training pitches at Dundee & Angus College, with the Gardyne Campus building in the background. Image: DC Thomson

So too in other sports, scientific advances have allowed the aggregation of marginal gains from a host of core elements to increase overall performance and achievement.

At Wimbledon we see the ball travelling at speeds which have increased exponentially due to lightweight composite racket frames made of graphite and titanium, increasing power and precision.

And at the recent Open Championships at Royal Liverpool, top golfers were hitting the ball distances previously unthinkable thanks to lightweight, scientifically advanced clubs.

Aerodynamic driver heads and lighter club components, hybrid clubs for better angles  and putter technology which improves balance are all among the factors which help improve golfing performance.

At the Tour de France, clipless pedals have been widely used since the early 1990’s allowing a firmer connection between foot and bike.

And continuous advancements in weight and sole rigidity, along with aerodynamic carbon fibre bike frames and lightweight wheels, mean the top professionals are faster than ever.

Danish rider  Jonas Vingegaard (in yellow jersey) won this year’s Tour de France. Image: AP

Even with all the gains in equipment and playing surfaces though, in every sport, practice and hard work, allied to natural talent, remain the keys to top performance.

In football, the great training facilities, pitches and other improvements United, Dundee, and other clubs now enjoy should be a huge bonus in improving players’ technical skills.

Clubs are in the best position they’ve ever been in to provide players with an environment designed to make them more capable than ever.

The ball is now in the players’ court. It’s up to them to ensure their work rate matches sport’s environmental advances.

Conversation