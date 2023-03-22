VIDEO: Meet Matheus Machado, the Montrose boy from Brazil who left Sao Paulo for Scotland at 17

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
VIDEO: Meet Matheus Machado, the Montrose boy from Brazil who left Sao Paulo for Scotland at 17

By Ewan Smith
Matheus Machado is determined to make an impact at Montrose. Image: Ewan Smith / DCT Media
Matheus Machado is determined to make an impact at Montrose. Image: Ewan Smith / DCT Media

Matheus Machado’s journey from the heart of the bustling Brazilian city of Sao Paulo to Montrose is quite incredible.

At the age of 17, Machado’s life changed overnight when his dad Roger secured a new job working for Royal Mail in Inverness and moved to Scotland.

Six months later, the Machado family uprooted from the fifth biggest city in the world to the relative tranquillity of the Scottish Highlands.

They left behind a city of 22 million people for a country that has a QUARTER of the population and is awash with green space.

But while he left his friends and family behind in Brazil, Machado was determined to take one thing with him – his football.

After spells at Inverness, Elgin City and Rothes – with a pitstop in Portugal in between – Machado feels he’s found home in Montrose.

Life’s not a beach for Matheus Machado

Matheus Machado is loving life in Scotland. Image: Ewan Smith / DCT Media

The midfielder has also, ironically, discovered a love of sea and sand in Angus – so often associated with life in Brazil.

“Everyone talks to me like I’ve been on the beach my whole life,” said Machado, 21.

“But the truth is I’ve been to the beach more often here than I ever was back home.

“When I lived in Brazil we were in the middle of a big city, one of the biggest in the world.

“There is no beach in the centre of Sao Paulo.

“Every time we wanted to go to one we’d have to drive two hours to go up north to the bigger nicer beaches.

“But here? I now live in Arbroath and there is a beach five minutes away.

“In Inverness we had one within ten or 15 minutes. It’s super easy to get to the beach!

“Beaches are also different here. In Brazil they are full of people selling things, dads playing keepy-ups with their kids, full-on games with goals or foot volley nets.

“Here you can go to the beach and chill. I like that.”

From Sao Paulo to Scotland

Matheus Machado on a family holiday in Portugal. Image: Matheus Machado.

Machado speaks in glowing terms about the new life he has discovered since the big move to Europe in 2019.

A product of Red Bull Brasil’s youth academy, Machado dreamed of making the grade alongside the Samba superstars.

But when the chance of move to Scotland came up for his family, he was willing to give up on that dream.

It’s a move that has worked out well for his family.

Matheus is taking the first step towards a career in accountancy or business marketing, whilst working at McDonald’s and starring for Montrose.

Mum Silvia is studying and dad Roger works in marketing in the oil and gas industry, while little brother Rafael studies Economics at St Andrews University.

“My dad always wanted us to move away from Brazil to get a better education,” added Machado.

Matheus Machado and his dad Roger, mum Silvia and brother Rafael in Brazil. Image: Matheus Machado.

“He wanted more security, more opportunities.

“He applied for a job in Scotland with Royal Mail in Inverness and it worked out.

“Dad came over six months before my mum, brother and I.

“At the time, I didn’t really know what was happening but one day he told us: ‘We’re going to live in Inverness.’

“We didn’t know what or where it was. We looked it up and it looked lovely.

Chill

“When we came over at first we really liked it. The weather may not be the same but the people are, they are very warm.

“I always felt life was too busy in Sao Paulo. I wanted to be somewhere quieter, somewhere I could chill.

“Scotland is that place. I can walk on my own by the road and feel safe.

“I wouldn’t do that in Sao Paulo and certainly not late at night. In Sao Paulo things happen every day.

Matheus Machado loves life in Montrose. Image: Ewan Smith / DCT Media

“It’s like London, a big city, so there is crime. I hear stories of friends and family who have phones stolen on their way to work.

“I want to be safe.

“Food is different here but my mum cooks what we are used to at home.

“And the weather is a big change. I don’t think I’d ever seen it go below ten degrees in Brazil – even in winter.

“I also learned English quickly and I feel really happy. I’ve played at Inverness, Elgin and Rothes and Montrose is the one I like most.”

Matheus Machado first goal

Machado netted his first Montrose strike in the 2-1 win at Kelty Hearts on Saturday.

And while the midfielder already has his own Links Park fan club, with Brazilian flags on show at the Mo, he wants to make an even bigger impact on the pitch.

“It felt amazing to score,” he added: “It was wonderful. Scoring a late winner is an incredible feeling.

“Since my first game the fans have brought Brazil flags into the ground. It’s nice to see,

“The youngsters shout my name and encourage me. I want to give them something back.”

