VIDEO: Meet Matheus Machado, the Montrose boy from Brazil who left Sao Paulo for Scotland at 17

Matheus Machado’s journey from the heart of the bustling Brazilian city of Sao Paulo to Montrose is quite incredible.

At the age of 17, Machado’s life changed overnight when his dad Roger secured a new job working for Royal Mail in Inverness and moved to Scotland.

Six months later, the Machado family uprooted from the fifth biggest city in the world to the relative tranquillity of the Scottish Highlands.

They left behind a city of 22 million people for a country that has a QUARTER of the population and is awash with green space.

But while he left his friends and family behind in Brazil, Machado was determined to take one thing with him – his football.

After spells at Inverness, Elgin City and Rothes – with a pitstop in Portugal in between – Machado feels he’s found home in Montrose.

Life’s not a beach for Matheus Machado

The midfielder has also, ironically, discovered a love of sea and sand in Angus – so often associated with life in Brazil.

“Everyone talks to me like I’ve been on the beach my whole life,” said Machado, 21.

“But the truth is I’ve been to the beach more often here than I ever was back home.

“When I lived in Brazil we were in the middle of a big city, one of the biggest in the world.

“There is no beach in the centre of Sao Paulo.

“Every time we wanted to go to one we’d have to drive two hours to go up north to the bigger nicer beaches.

“But here? I now live in Arbroath and there is a beach five minutes away.

“In Inverness we had one within ten or 15 minutes. It’s super easy to get to the beach!

“Beaches are also different here. In Brazil they are full of people selling things, dads playing keepy-ups with their kids, full-on games with goals or foot volley nets.

“Here you can go to the beach and chill. I like that.”

From Sao Paulo to Scotland

Machado speaks in glowing terms about the new life he has discovered since the big move to Europe in 2019.

A product of Red Bull Brasil’s youth academy, Machado dreamed of making the grade alongside the Samba superstars.

But when the chance of move to Scotland came up for his family, he was willing to give up on that dream.

It’s a move that has worked out well for his family.

Matheus is taking the first step towards a career in accountancy or business marketing, whilst working at McDonald’s and starring for Montrose.

Mum Silvia is studying and dad Roger works in marketing in the oil and gas industry, while little brother Rafael studies Economics at St Andrews University.

“My dad always wanted us to move away from Brazil to get a better education,” added Machado.

“He wanted more security, more opportunities.

“He applied for a job in Scotland with Royal Mail in Inverness and it worked out.

“Dad came over six months before my mum, brother and I.

“At the time, I didn’t really know what was happening but one day he told us: ‘We’re going to live in Inverness.’

“We didn’t know what or where it was. We looked it up and it looked lovely.

Chill

“When we came over at first we really liked it. The weather may not be the same but the people are, they are very warm.

“I always felt life was too busy in Sao Paulo. I wanted to be somewhere quieter, somewhere I could chill.

“Scotland is that place. I can walk on my own by the road and feel safe.

“I wouldn’t do that in Sao Paulo and certainly not late at night. In Sao Paulo things happen every day.

“It’s like London, a big city, so there is crime. I hear stories of friends and family who have phones stolen on their way to work.

“I want to be safe.

“Food is different here but my mum cooks what we are used to at home.

“And the weather is a big change. I don’t think I’d ever seen it go below ten degrees in Brazil – even in winter.

“I also learned English quickly and I feel really happy. I’ve played at Inverness, Elgin and Rothes and Montrose is the one I like most.”

Matheus Machado first goal

OFF THE MACH!

Machado netted his first Montrose strike in the 2-1 win at Kelty Hearts on Saturday.

And while the midfielder already has his own Links Park fan club, with Brazilian flags on show at the Mo, he wants to make an even bigger impact on the pitch.

“It felt amazing to score,” he added: “It was wonderful. Scoring a late winner is an incredible feeling.

“Since my first game the fans have brought Brazil flags into the ground. It’s nice to see,

“The youngsters shout my name and encourage me. I want to give them something back.”