Boy, 13, taken to hospital after assault on Dundee bus

A 13-year-old boy was taken to Ninewells Hospital after an assault on a Dundee bus.

Police and paramedics were called to Laird Street, near the junction with Benholm Place, at around 5pm on Tuesday.

The extent of the teenager’s injuries is not known.

A passing driver said an ambulance was parked up behind the bus with police in front.

‘Shock’ as boy hurt in Laird Street bus assault

She said: “The bus looked empty and the driver was speaking to the emergency services.

“I had no idea what had happened but I’m shocked to hear a youngster was injured.

“I hope he is OK.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5pm on Tuesday, we received a report of the assault of a 13-year-old boy on a bus on Laird Street, Dundee.

“He was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”