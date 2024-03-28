Dundee Boy, 13, taken to hospital after assault on Dundee bus Police and paramedics were called to the incident on Laird Street. By James Simpson March 28 2024, 2:34pm March 28 2024, 2:34pm Share Boy, 13, taken to hospital after assault on Dundee bus Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/4934688/boy-hospital-laird-street-dundee-bus-assault/ Copy Link Police and paramedics were called to Laird Street in Dundee. Image: Google Street View A 13-year-old boy was taken to Ninewells Hospital after an assault on a Dundee bus. Police and paramedics were called to Laird Street, near the junction with Benholm Place, at around 5pm on Tuesday. The extent of the teenager’s injuries is not known. A passing driver said an ambulance was parked up behind the bus with police in front. ‘Shock’ as boy hurt in Laird Street bus assault She said: “The bus looked empty and the driver was speaking to the emergency services. “I had no idea what had happened but I’m shocked to hear a youngster was injured. “I hope he is OK.” A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5pm on Tuesday, we received a report of the assault of a 13-year-old boy on a bus on Laird Street, Dundee. “He was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment. “Inquiries are ongoing.”