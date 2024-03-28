Kirkcaldy Health Centre to stay closed into next week as NHS Fife updates patients

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kirkcaldy Health Centre to stay closed into next week as NHS Fife updates patients

The adjoining Well Pharmacy has also been closed. 

By Andrew Robson
Kirkcaldy Health Centre in Fife
Kirkcaldy Health Centre. Image: Google Street View

Kirkcaldy Health Centre will stay closed into next week due to ongoing emergency gas works.

The centre closed on Monday after SGN found high readings of gas in the building during works taking place on nearby Whyteman’s Brae.

NHS Fife has now confirmed the closure will last into next week.

A definite reopening date has yet to be confirmed.

Surgeries run by Dr Egerton and Partners Drs McKenna and Murphy and Drs Fordyce, Lempke and Parish are affected.

The adjoining Well Pharmacy is also shut.

This week locals hit out at NHS Fife for the closures, with one woman describing her experience as “a great failure”.

Kirkcaldy Health Centre to stay closed due to gas works

The latest update from the health board said: “Kirkcaldy Health Centre will remain closed into next week, due to issues arising from ongoing gas maintenance.

“We’re working round the clock with SGN to ensure the three practices and pharmacy can get back in as soon as is safe.”

All pre-arranged appointments have been cancelled as a result.

NHS Fife has advised patients from any of the practices affected with urgent needs to call 01592 729 250.

In an emergency, people should always call 999.

Whyteman's Brae in Kirkcaldy.
Whyteman’s Brae in Kirkcaldy has been shut due to ongoing gas repairs. Image: NHS Fife

Whyteman’s Brae is also closed between its junctions with Hayfield Road and Chestnut Avenue.

The health board has published a list of questions surrounding the closure.

Most GP surgeries in Fife will be shut on Easter Monday.

The Courier has compiled a list of pharmacies open across Easter weekend in Fife.

