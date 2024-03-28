Kirkcaldy Health Centre to stay closed into next week as NHS Fife updates patients

Kirkcaldy Health Centre will stay closed into next week due to ongoing emergency gas works.

The centre closed on Monday after SGN found high readings of gas in the building during works taking place on nearby Whyteman’s Brae.

NHS Fife has now confirmed the closure will last into next week.

A definite reopening date has yet to be confirmed.

Surgeries run by Dr Egerton and Partners Drs McKenna and Murphy and Drs Fordyce, Lempke and Parish are affected.

The adjoining Well Pharmacy is also shut.

This week locals hit out at NHS Fife for the closures, with one woman describing her experience as “a great failure”.

The latest update from the health board said: “Kirkcaldy Health Centre will remain closed into next week, due to issues arising from ongoing gas maintenance.

“We’re working round the clock with SGN to ensure the three practices and pharmacy can get back in as soon as is safe.”

All pre-arranged appointments have been cancelled as a result.

NHS Fife has advised patients from any of the practices affected with urgent needs to call 01592 729 250.

In an emergency, people should always call 999.

Whyteman’s Brae is also closed between its junctions with Hayfield Road and Chestnut Avenue.

The health board has published a list of questions surrounding the closure.

Most GP surgeries in Fife will be shut on Easter Monday.

The Courier has compiled a list of pharmacies open across Easter weekend in Fife.