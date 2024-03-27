Kirkcaldy resident hits out at NHS Fife urgent care phone line issues

A Kirkcaldy Health Centre patient says she had nowhere to turn during this week’s closure when an emergency phone line was swamped with queries.

The woman told The Courier she tried 10 times to get through on an urgent care number issued by NHS Fife.

However, after listening to a recorded message she was cut off every time.

Health chiefs say thousands of patients had to be diverted to a single number and it is now working to increase capacity.

However, the woman said Tuesday’s experience left her frustrated and angry.

“I have a prescription to collect that I can’t get anywhere else because of the type of prescription it is,” she said.

“I’ve been all over the place trying to get it in the last couple of days and now I can’t get through on the phone.

“I don’t know what to do.”

‘No way to get help’ during Kirkcaldy Health Centre closure

The patient described Tuesday’s frustration as “a great failure”.

“NHS 24 doesn’t open until 6pm, so I was left with nowhere to turn and no way to get help. It’s ridiculous,” she said.

Three GP practices at the Whyteman’s Brae centre are expected to remain closed for the rest of the week as a result of emergency gas works.

Surgeries run by Dr Egerton and Partners, Dr Morris and Partners and Drs Mitchell, Morris and Fordyce are affected.

And the adjoining Well Pharmacy is also shut.

NHS Fife said the Kirkcaldy Health Centre closure is a result of SGN gas works nearby.

Issues due to high number of calls

All pre-arranged appointments are cancelled, unless patients have been advised otherwise.

And anyone with an urgent care need that cannot wait is asked to call 01592 729 250.

While the urgent care number is working, NHS Fife conceded there have been issues.

This is due to the number of people calling.

In a serious emergency, people should call 999.

Whyteman’s Brae, which leads to Victoria Hospital, is also closed due to the “complex” work.