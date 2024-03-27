Road near Kirkcaldy hospital and health centre shut as ‘complex’ gas repairs continue

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Road near Kirkcaldy hospital and health centre shut as ‘complex’ gas repairs continue

A signed diversion has been put in place for drivers.

By Chloe Burrell
Whyteman's Brae in Kirkcaldy.
Whyteman's Brae in Kirkcaldy has been shut due to ongoing gas repairs. Image: Google Street View

A road leading to Kirkcaldy’s main hospital has been shut as “complex” gas repairs continue.

Whyteman’s Brae, one of the main routes heading to Victoria Hospital, is closed between Hayfield Road and Chestnut Avenue for emergency repairs.

The issue has already forced the closure of Kirkcaldy Health Centre this week.

Utilities firm SGN says it cannot put a timescale on reopening the road.

A spokesperson said: “Our engineers have been carrying out emergency repairs to our gas network on Whyteman’s Brae.

“The repairs required are more complex than first anticipated, and we’re now required to close the road between its junctions with Hayfield Road and Chestnut Avenue.

Signed diversion as Whyteman’s Brae in Kirkcaldy closed for urgent gas repairs

“A signed diversion route is in place for motorists and we are in contact with the ambulance service to ensure continued access to the hospital.

“The health centre remains closed for safety reasons, due to gas readings in the building.

“At this stage, it’s too early to say how long our repairs will take to complete, but we’d like to reassure you we are working as quickly and safely as possible.”

Surgeries run by Dr Egerton and partners, Dr Morris and partners and Drs Mitchell, Morris and Fordyce are affected as a result of the closure.

NHS Fife says patients requiring urgent attention can call 01592 729 250.

Those requiring non-urgent healthcare should visit nhsfife.org/rightcare or call NHS 24 on 111.

