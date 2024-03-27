Road near Kirkcaldy hospital and health centre shut as ‘complex’ gas repairs continue

A road leading to Kirkcaldy’s main hospital has been shut as “complex” gas repairs continue.

Whyteman’s Brae, one of the main routes heading to Victoria Hospital, is closed between Hayfield Road and Chestnut Avenue for emergency repairs.

The issue has already forced the closure of Kirkcaldy Health Centre this week.

Utilities firm SGN says it cannot put a timescale on reopening the road.

A spokesperson said: “Our engineers have been carrying out emergency repairs to our gas network on Whyteman’s Brae.

“The repairs required are more complex than first anticipated, and we’re now required to close the road between its junctions with Hayfield Road and Chestnut Avenue.

Signed diversion as Whyteman’s Brae in Kirkcaldy closed for urgent gas repairs

“A signed diversion route is in place for motorists and we are in contact with the ambulance service to ensure continued access to the hospital.

“The health centre remains closed for safety reasons, due to gas readings in the building.

“At this stage, it’s too early to say how long our repairs will take to complete, but we’d like to reassure you we are working as quickly and safely as possible.”

Surgeries run by Dr Egerton and partners, Dr Morris and partners and Drs Mitchell, Morris and Fordyce are affected as a result of the closure.

NHS Fife says patients requiring urgent attention can call 01592 729 250.

Those requiring non-urgent healthcare should visit nhsfife.org/rightcare or call NHS 24 on 111.