Where to find pharmacies in Fife over Easter as some GP surgeries shut

Several pharmacies will open on Easter Monday across Fife.

Locals can access healthcare support at 15 pharmacies on April 1 while GP surgeries are closed.

Patients can also contact NHS24 on 111 in non-life-threatening situations, and are being asked to only attend A&E in an emergency.

The full list of pharmacies opening during the Easter period in Fife is as follows.

Pharmacies open on Easter Sunday in Fife

Superdrug Pharmacy, The Kingdom Centre, Glenrothes – 11.30am-4pm

Boots, 113-117 Market Street, St Andrews – 11am-5.30pm

Morrisons Pharmacy, 45 Largo Road, St Andrews – 10am-4pm

Asda Pharmacy, Halbeath Retail Park, Dunfermline – 10am-6pm

Asda Pharmacy, Carberry Road, Kirkcaldy – 9am-6pm

Boots, Fife Retail Park, Kirkcaldy – 10am-5.30pm

Boots, Kingsgate Centre, Dunfermline – 11am-5pm

Pharmacies open in Fife on Easter Monday

Boots, 116-120 High Street, Kirkcaldy – 8.30am-5.30pm

Boots, 14 Lyon Square, Glenrothes – 8.45am-5.30pm

East Neuk Pharmacy, 23 Rodger Street, Anstruther – 9am-1pm

Leven Pharmacy, 12-14 Commercial Road, Leven – 9am-5.30pm

Lindsay & Gilmour Pharmacy, 6 Alderston Drive, Dunfermline – 8.45am-6pm

Lindsay & Gilmour Pharmacy, 51 High Street, Inverkeithing – 9am-5.45pm

Lindsay & Gilmour Pharmacy, 8 High street, Inverkeithing – 9am-5.30pm

Omnicare Pharmacy, 345 Methilhaven Road, Methil – 9am-5.30pm

T & K Brown, 31-32 Shore Street, Anstruther – 9am-1pm

Willow Pharmacy, 85 Woodmill Street, Dunfermline – 8.30am-5.45pm

Boots, 113-117 Market Street, St Andrews – 9am-5.30pm

Asda Pharmacy, Halbeath Retail Park, Dunfermline – 10am-4pm

Asda Pharmacy, Carberry Road, Kirkcaldy – 10am-4pm

Boots, Fife Retail Park, Kirkcaldy – 9am-5.30pm

Boots, Kingsgate Centre, Dunfermline – 9am-6pm

More than 40 pharmacies are open in Fife on Good Friday.

NHS Fife says most GP surgeries will be closed over the Easter weekend.

Patients should order prescriptions in advance of the holiday.

Anyone with a dental emergency should contact their normal practice.