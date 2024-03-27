Where to find pharmacies in Fife over Easter as some GP surgeries shut

Several pharmacies will open on Easter Monday across Fife.
Locals can access healthcare support at 15 pharmacies on April 1 while GP surgeries are closed.
Patients can also contact NHS24 on 111 in non-life-threatening situations, and are being asked to only attend A&E in an emergency.
The full list of pharmacies opening during the Easter period in Fife is as follows.
Pharmacies open on Easter Sunday in Fife
- Superdrug Pharmacy, The Kingdom Centre, Glenrothes – 11.30am-4pm
- Boots, 113-117 Market Street, St Andrews – 11am-5.30pm
- Morrisons Pharmacy, 45 Largo Road, St Andrews – 10am-4pm
- Asda Pharmacy, Halbeath Retail Park, Dunfermline – 10am-6pm
- Asda Pharmacy, Carberry Road, Kirkcaldy – 9am-6pm
- Boots, Fife Retail Park, Kirkcaldy – 10am-5.30pm
- Boots, Kingsgate Centre, Dunfermline – 11am-5pm
Pharmacies open in Fife on Easter Monday
- Boots, 116-120 High Street, Kirkcaldy – 8.30am-5.30pm
- Boots, 14 Lyon Square, Glenrothes – 8.45am-5.30pm
- East Neuk Pharmacy, 23 Rodger Street, Anstruther – 9am-1pm
- Leven Pharmacy, 12-14 Commercial Road, Leven – 9am-5.30pm
- Lindsay & Gilmour Pharmacy, 6 Alderston Drive, Dunfermline – 8.45am-6pm
- Lindsay & Gilmour Pharmacy, 51 High Street, Inverkeithing – 9am-5.45pm
- Lindsay & Gilmour Pharmacy, 8 High street, Inverkeithing – 9am-5.30pm
- Omnicare Pharmacy, 345 Methilhaven Road, Methil – 9am-5.30pm
- T & K Brown, 31-32 Shore Street, Anstruther – 9am-1pm
- Willow Pharmacy, 85 Woodmill Street, Dunfermline – 8.30am-5.45pm
- Boots, 113-117 Market Street, St Andrews – 9am-5.30pm
- Asda Pharmacy, Halbeath Retail Park, Dunfermline – 10am-4pm
- Asda Pharmacy, Carberry Road, Kirkcaldy – 10am-4pm
- Boots, Fife Retail Park, Kirkcaldy – 9am-5.30pm
- Boots, Kingsgate Centre, Dunfermline – 9am-6pm
More than 40 pharmacies are open in Fife on Good Friday.
NHS Fife says most GP surgeries will be closed over the Easter weekend.
Patients should order prescriptions in advance of the holiday.
Anyone with a dental emergency should contact their normal practice.