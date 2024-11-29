Kidney disease threatened Fife restaurant manager’s life – then his mum saved him

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Kidney disease threatened Fife restaurant manager’s life – then his mum saved him

Mum's gift left Marc Anderson feeling 'like a brand new person' - though life can still be difficult for the twenty-five-year old from Anstruther.

In summary:
  • Marc Anderson’s teenage migraines revealed high blood pressure, later diagnosed as kidney disease; by 19, he required dialysis and a transplant from his mum.
  • The 2019 transplant transformed Marc’s health, restoring his energy and enabling him to embrace life with renewed vigour.
  • Despite recovery, Marc faces post-transplant trauma but remains grateful for his support network and advocates for kidney disease awareness.

We use an AI model to generate these news summaries. The article below is original and was created by one of our journalists. Please note that while every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of our news summaries, they may contain errors.

Marc Anderson from Fife had a kidney transplant five years ago.
Marc Anderson from Fife had a kidney transplant five years ago. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
By Debbie Clarke

When Marc Anderson was a teenager he suffered migraines and headaches regularly.

But the restaurant manager from Anstruther didn’t realise these were an early sign of high blood pressure.

The 25-year-old also had no idea that in a few years time he would end up being diagnosed with kidney disease and having a life-saving transplant from his mum.

Marc, who works at the Tailend in St Andrews, Fife, remembers being very anxious the night before his kidney transplant.

“When I was saying my goodbyes to my mum and the rest of the family, I started having multiple panic attacks.

“I was really panicking about the surgery. I just kept saying: ‘What if I don’t wake up? What if I die on the operating table?’

“All of these thoughts were going through my head because you don’t know what can happen.

Marc with his mum Julie, who donated her kidney to him.
Fifer Marc with his mum Julie, who donated her kidney to him. Image: Marc Anderson

“But the next morning when I woke up after the kidney transplant, I felt like a brand new person.

“I gave a big sigh of relief and thought: ‘Ok I didn’t die, thank God I am still here’.”

When did Marc discover he had high blood pressure?

When Marc was 15-years-old he regularly suffered with migraines and headaches.

But it was only when he decided to try out his gran Roz’s high blood pressure kit that he learned he had high blood pressure.

“My gran had a blood pressure cuff and I was trying it on at her house just to be funny,” he explains.

“But the reading was off the scale – it was really high.

“My gran suggested I try it again and the same reading came up so she mentioned it to my mum.

“I ended up going to Ninewells Hospital for tests.

“There was no mention of kidney disease at that point.

“But I was given medication to help lower my blood pressure.”

By the time Marc was 17 he remembers having biopsies taken at a hospital in Glasgow and at Ninewells.

And this was when he was first told there was a problem with his kidney function.

Marc Anderson, 25, was given a life-saving kidney transplant from his mum in May 2019.
Marc, from Fife, was given a life-saving kidney transplant from his mum in May 2019. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

“The biopsies confirmed I had kidney disease,” he recalls.

“But there was no mention of a transplant at this stage.”

When did Marc’s kidneys start failing?

In Christmas 2018, Marc was out with his best friend at a pub.

But the next morning he felt awful after drinking a lot of alcohol.

“I felt that something wasn’t right – it wasn’t just a hangover.  I felt so unwell I couldn’t leave my bed.”

In early 2019 Marc learned his kidneys were failing and that he would need to be put on dialysis.

He was aged 19 at the time.

“Things started happening quite quickly and it was quite hard to get my head around it.

“I just kept thinking why me?”

With his kidney function failing and feeling nauseous constantly, Marc admits he didn’t cope well.

“Certain smells made me feel sick. I was off my food. I felt ill.”

Having kidney dialysis at Ninewells

From March 2019 Marc started having dialysis three times a week, for four hours at a time, at Ninewells.

And while the nurses were amazing at lifting everyone’s spirits, the former Waid Academy pupil found the whole experience upsetting.

He says: “All of us were relying on machines to stay alive which made me feel sad.

“I’d go in smiling and come out crying, it made me feel so rough.”

The next stage was to find Marc a kidney donor.

His dad Stuart offered to give his son one of his kidneys, but tests revealed he wasn’t compatible.

So Marc’s mum Julie then got tested.

And it turned out she was a perfect match.

“When I found out that mum was going to give me one of her kidneys, it was such a relief,” Marc says.

“It also meant I had only needed to be on dialysis for two months.”

‘You’ve got the whites of your eyes back again’

In May 2019 Marc had his kidney transplant operation carried out at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.

Marc, from Fife, pictured in hospital after his kidney transplant.
Marc, from Fife, pictured after his kidney transplant. Image: Marc Anderson

“We had some great doctors and nurses who came round afterwards to check on me and mum.

“One of them said to me: ‘you’ve got the whites of your eyes back again’.

“I asked her what she meant and she said my eyes looked much brighter and were white and pearly again.

“She also said my skin had a glow and that I didn’t look so fatigued.

“Before the operation I had a bit of brain fog and felt shattered.

“But I felt amazing after the transplant.

“Although while I felt on top of the world, my mum was suffering.

“She was in a lot of pain after the operation.”

He adds: “But I was really grateful to her though – without her kidney I wouldn’t be here.”

How has life been for Marc since his kidney transplant?

After a period of recovery, Marc says this year has been the best one he has had since the operation.

Marc has enjoyed this last year spending time with his friends.
Marc has enjoyed this last year spending time with his friends. Image: Marc Anderson.

“I have felt a bit unstoppable this year – have been on lots of day trips, saw Girls Aloud and Taylor Swift in concert with my best friends.

“I’ve just had so much fun and got much more energy now.”

Marc, who is pescatarian, is also enjoying not having to worry about food restrictions as he is no longer on dialysis.

Experiencing ‘trauma’ after the kidney transplant

Although his kidney transplant was a success, Marc believes he has suffered a form of post-traumatic stress disorder since the operation.

“I experience a bit of trauma with regards to hospital appointments,” he admits.

“I am not an anxious person, but when it comes to hospitals, it’s terrifying.

“There are hospital appointments I have to go to every four or five months. It involves me having a blood test, a bit of chat and then I leave.

“But I am scared to walk back into the hospital in case they turn around and say ‘Marc unfortunately we are back at stage one’.

“That really does terrify me. It’s been so bad I have even missed a few appointments because of it.”

He continues: “To be honest I don’t think I will ever get over that.

“I know one day I will have to go through this again because the kidney I’ve got right now won’t last forever.

“This is why it’s good to raise awareness and hopefully one day we will have a cure for kidney disease.”

Support from family and friends

Marc, who has a younger brother Patrick, has had a lot of support from family and friends throughout his health journey.

Marc pictured with his friends.
It has been five years since Marc, from Fife, had his kidney transplant. He pictured with his friends. Image: Marc Anderson.

“I have a great support network – my friends are like my second family. They know who they are and I love them all.

“They are always saying they will come with me to appointments.

“My mum is good now after the transplant.

“And both her and my dad have been great at supporting me too.”

Marc says his experience has made him realise what really matters.

“I think it’s important to try and live every day like it’s your last  – so buy those last minute concert tickets and go on that last minute holiday.”

More from Health & Wellbeing

Health and wellbeing writer Debbie Clarke tried out a new festive foodie treatment at Broughty Ferry wellness salon Evermore.
What did I think of new 'festive foodie' treatment at Broughty Ferry beauty salon?
Arbroath mum Kate made special Christmas memories with her daughter Cally before she died.
Arbroath mum thanks hospice team after making special last Christmas memories with daughter
Stephanie Stark (right) and Danielle Hood launched their free cleaning service to help people struggling with their mental health in the summer.Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
We clean Fife houses for free - and thousands login to YouTube and watch…
Clued Up youth forum members (left) Deon, 16, and Sky, 18, at the Clued Up Project in Kirkcaldy. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
What’s the impact of drug-related deaths on young people in Fife?
2
Kirkcaldy dad Kenny Armour's life changed for the better after he found Andy's Man Club.
How Fife dad Kenny turned his life around after depression and alcohol left him…
Pamela Gillis, 72, and Mary Tattersall, 73, have their nails done at Hepburns Nail Lounge in St Andrews. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Could nail bar pamper sessions be doing more harm than good? Dundee and Fife…
Paul Bartlett would like to see more wheelchair accessible taxis in Fife
St Andrews man Paul 'socially excluded' due to lack of wheelchair accessible taxis
CR0050930, Rebecca Baird, Dundee. Photos of Dundee University scientist David Gray, who got into drug discovery because his brother was asthmatic. His son also ended up being asthmatic and the drugs David helped develop are used by his son every day. Picture Shows; Dundee University scientist David Gray, School of Lifes Sciences, University of Dundee, Dow Street, Dundee, 19th Nov 2024. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Dundee scientist David grew up watching his brother struggle to breathe - so he…
Lisa Cathro and Alison Zerouk will run an ADHD support group in St Andrews
New support group for adults with ADHD to launch in St Andrews
Roxanne Kerr, CEO of Perth-based Trauma Healing Together, and founder of The Atholl Approach. Image: Michael Alexander
Adult ADHD diagnosis left Fife's Roxanne perfectly placed to help others cope

Conversation