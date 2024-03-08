Fife mum, 38, in race to find new kidney donor 6 years after losing husband to brain tumour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife mum, 38, in race to find new kidney donor 6 years after losing husband to brain tumour

Kerry Brown from Dunfermline was diagnosed with kidney failure in 2022.

By Neil Henderson
Dunfermline mum, Kerry Brown with here three children and at hospital undergoing dialysis.
Dunfermline mum Kerry Brown with her three children and at hospital undergoing dialysis. Image: Kerry Brown

A Fife mum who lost her husband to a brain tumour is now facing a health battle of her own – after being diagnosed with kidney failure.

Kerry Brown, 38, from Dunfermline, needs a live organ donor after being told her kidneys were failing two years ago.

The devastating news came after loss of her husband, Andy, to brain cancer, aged 33 in 2018.

Since her diagnosis, members of Kerry’s family have been tested, but none have been a match for the donation of a kidney.

Getting a new kidney would allow Kerry to end the five-hour, three-days-a-week rounds of dialysis that are keeping her alive – freeing up time to spend with her three children, Connor, Liam and Eve.

Kerry Brown from Dunfermline was diagnosed with kidney disease in 2022.
Kerry was diagnosed with kidney disease in 2022. Image: Kerry Brown

Speaking to Kingdom FM, Kerry said that finding a match for a transplant would “change her life”.

She said: “There’s so many things I can’t do with the children so I feel a lot of guilt.

“But a new kidney from a live donor would mean the world.”

Close friend Louise Smith is supporting Kerry in her bid to find a donor – and is urging anyone who may be able to help to come forward.

She says her friend deserves a healthier and more normal life.

Kerry has to undergo five-hour stints of dialysis three times a week.
Kerry has to undergo five-hour stints of dialysis three times a week. Image: Kerry Brown

Louise said: “Kerry and her family’s lives have been flipped upside down due to her kidneys failing.

“Her kids are desperate to get their mum back.

“Dialysis three times a week for five hours at a time, the very thing keeping her alive, is having terrible effects on her body.

“This means Kerry can’t take her children on holiday, do activities that she’d like to with them or take her little boy to school every morning.

“Although some of Kerry’s family have been tested to see if they can donate a kidney to her, none of them are a match.

‘We need to find Kerry a live donor’

“A transplant would mean that Kerry could live a longer, healthier and more ‘normal’ life.

“Six people in the UK die every week waiting on an organ transplant.

“We need to find Kerry a live donor.”

Kerry, who raised thousands of pounds in her husband’s memory, wants the public to become more aware of the early signs of kidney failure.

Kerry with late husband Andy. Image: Kerry Brown

She admits she may have gone to hospital sooner if she had known more about the disease.

She said: “Some of the first symptoms I felt, I just felt really fatigued.

“I remember trying to walk up the stairs at work and got to the top and was really exhausted, that wasn’t like me at all.

“I had got a sort of tremor in my hands, a sweet taste in my mouth.”

The plea for a live kidney donor comes ahead of World Kidney Day on March 14.

Conversation