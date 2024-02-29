Plans lodged for new Monifieth McDonald’s three months after devastating blaze

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Plans lodged for new Monifieth McDonald’s three months after devastating blaze

The Ethiebeaton fast food restaurant was immediately demolished after being gutted by fire in November.

By Graham Brown
The November blaze completely destroyed Monifieth McDonald's. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
The November blaze completely destroyed Monifieth McDonald's. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

McDonald’s has submitted plans to rebuild its Monifieth restaurant destroyed in a ferocious blaze late last year.

The Ethiebeaton Park outlet had to be completely demolished after it was gutted in the early hours of November 21.

An application has now been lodged with Angus Council to replace the restaurant on the original site.

And McDonald’s hope planners will give it the go-ahead as soon as possible to get more than 100 staff back to work there.

Monifieth McDonald's demolition.
Demolition of the Monifieth outlet began within days. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The fast food giant says the new restaurant will occupy a marginally larger footprint.

The new design will improve the restaurant’s drive-thru and maximise kitchen space.

Inside it will have seating for 80-90 people, similar to the previous capacity.

Staff posts affected

In a planning submission, McDonald’s say: “The restaurant employs 136 local people of which 19 are in management positions.

“Every one of the 19 managers started work as part-time crew members and this clearly shows the opportunities that are able to offer.

“Since the fire, all of the employees have been relocated to other local restaurants.

“Unfortunately 39 members of our team have been lost due to the increase in travel and journey times to the other restaurants.

“We would anticipate losing more of the employees the longer the restaurant is closed and this is why it is imperative we are able to re-open as quickly as possible.”

Monifieth McDonald's designs.
Design drawings for the new McDonald’s at Ethiebeaton. Image: Supplied

“The existing space in and around the site will be unaltered.

“No new access routes are required as there is ample access to the site, with no change to parking, circulation of traffic or access/egress.”

The total number of parking bays will stay at 31.

Angus Council has set a target date of late April to make a decision on the application.

Opened 25 years ago

The original restaurant opened in 1999.

It is operated by Tayside franchisee Nick McPartland.

McDonald’s added: “Parents, who live in Monifieth and the surrounding area, were employed by the restaurant as their first part-time job and many of them now have their children doing exactly the same.”

November’s blaze took hold in the early hours.

Fire crews spent 10 hours putting out the flames.

Monifieth McDonald's fire.
The burnt-out remains of McDonald’s at Monifieth. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson

The cause was later traced to a fault in an ice machine.

And the outlet was bulldozed after a demolition order was put on the charred shell.

Discussions around the rebuild began within days of the fire.

“The key parameters were to rebuild the restaurant with a negligible impact on scale and massing on the site,” said the company.

They want the new design to use sustainable materials to supply “a building for the future”.

