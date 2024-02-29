David Williams: Former Perth GP and Perth Theatre supporter dies aged 89

David Williams, a proud Welshman and GP who made Perth his adopted home, has died aged 89.

He moved to the city in the early 1960s with his wife, Eileen, also a doctor, to begin work in general practice. They had both previously had a spell working at Bridge of Earn Hospital.

Over the years he worked in a practice that had premises in Atholl Crescent, Rose Terrace, and latterly, in the new surgery in Caledonian Road. When he began, the senior partner was Robert Ritchie, who had been provost of Perth.

Despite developing viral encephalitis in 1972, which restricted his movement, David continued working until 1989 when he retired aged 55.

In later years, David and Eileen travelled the world, visiting places including Russia, Canada and Malaysia.

David was born in South Wales in October 1934 to David and Joyce Williams and grew up with older siblings Joan, Peter, Dorothy and Keith, and a younger sister, Joy. David was the last surviving sibling.

Some of his primary school years were spent during the Second World War and at secondary school, he rose to became a prefect and captained the school rugby team.

He went to St Andrews University to study medicine and it was here he met his future wife, Perth-born Eileen Georgeson, who had been Dux of Perth Academy.

They married in St Andrews in 1963, with David’s Welsh family travelling up for the ceremony and celebrations, and the young couple honeymooned in Malta.

Both David and Eileen qualified as doctors and David became a GP in Perth.

They became a family with the birth of their baby boy in 1964 but sadly he only lived for a few hours. Their daughter Sian was born in 1965 and their family was complete with the birth of Gareth in 1968.

After David developed viral encephalitis he attended hospital in Edinburgh for his rehabilitation but never let his disability define him.

He lived with it for more than 50 years, and outlived many of the doctors who were caring for him when he was diagnosed.

Despite having difficulties walking, David returned to work, Eileen did his on-call duties, as well as working at Murray Royal Hospital, and he switched to an automatic rather than a manual car.

In retirement, he became a season-ticket holder at McDiarmid Park and became a great supporter of Perth Theatre and Perth Concert Hall as well as travelling widely with Eileen.

Three years after retiring, David and Eileen moved to Walnut Grove outside Perth where they remained until Eileen’s sudden death in 2021.

David’s later years were spent in Strathtay care home in Perth where he continued to follow rugby and enjoy visits from family.

His daughter, Sian, said: “Throughout his life, my father remained a proud Welshman, although he happily adopted Scotland too.”

You can read the family’s announcement here.