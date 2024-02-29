Car overturns after two-vehicle crash on Buckhaven street

A car overturned in a two-vehicle crash on a Buckhaven street on Wednesday night.
Witnesses reported multiple police vehicles rushing to the scene on Church Street, at the corner with Randolph Street, shortly after 9pm.
It followed a collision between two vehicles, which caused one to land on its roof.
One Church Street resident told The Courier he heard a loud bang he described as “like an explosion”.
He said: “I heard this loud bang that sounded like an explosion right outside my door.
“I came out to look what it was and could see a car on its roof.”
Police investigating cause of Buckhaven crash
He added: “Lots of people were already in the street.
“At least four police vehicles arrived within minutes.
“It’s highly unusual to see such a crash given the road has a 20mph speed restriction.”
It’s understood nobody was injured in the crash.
Police say an investigation is now under way to determine the cause of the crash.
A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “About 9.30pm on Wednesday officers were called to a report of a two car crash in Church Street, Buckhaven.
“This was at it’s junction with Randolph Street.
“Officers attended and enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances of the crash.”