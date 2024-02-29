Car overturns after two-vehicle crash on Buckhaven street

A car overturned in a two-vehicle crash on a Buckhaven street on Wednesday night.

Witnesses reported multiple police vehicles rushing to the scene on Church Street, at the corner with Randolph Street, shortly after 9pm.

It followed a collision between two vehicles, which caused one to land on its roof.

One Church Street resident told The Courier he heard a loud bang he described as “like an explosion”.

He said: “I heard this loud bang that sounded like an explosion right outside my door.

“I came out to look what it was and could see a car on its roof.”

Police investigating cause of Buckhaven crash

He added: “Lots of people were already in the street.

“At least four police vehicles arrived within minutes.

“It’s highly unusual to see such a crash given the road has a 20mph speed restriction.”

It’s understood nobody was injured in the crash.

Police say an investigation is now under way to determine the cause of the crash.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “About 9.30pm on Wednesday officers were called to a report of a two car crash in Church Street, Buckhaven.

“This was at it’s junction with Randolph Street.

“Officers attended and enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances of the crash.”