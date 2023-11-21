Monifieth McDonald’s fire: Images reveal aftermath as restaurant left a burnt-out shell

Images have revealed the aftermath of a huge fire at the McDonald’s restaurant in Monifieth.

Crews were called to the inferno just after 1am on Tuesday with huge flames seen shooting from the building.

All staff working in the 24-hour restaurant at Ethiebeaton Park escaped unharmed.

The building has now been left a burnt-out shell.

Pictures taken at the scene as daylight broke on Tuesday morning showed the devastation caused to the Monifieth McDonald’s building as a result of the fire.

All images: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson

From reporter Ben MacDonald at scene of Monifieth McDonald’s fire

Ben said: “The restaurant is completely ruined.

“There is no chance it will reopen for the foreseeable future.

“It is very quiet at the scene this morning.

“The smoke has died down now but I could smell it from a couple of miles away as I headed towards Monifieth.

“It must have been terrifying for the staff who, thankfully, got out of the building unharmed.

“Vehicles can still turn into businesses on the Angus side like Costa and David Lloyd, but the road to access McDonald’s is closed as firefighters continue to work on the restaurant, and you can only access Dobbies and Innoflate from the Dundee end.

“A couple of fire appliances remain in attendance and a number of firefighters are on duty.

“Police are also here and I expect will be for quite some time.”