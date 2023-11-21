Monifieth McDonald’s fire: Images reveal aftermath as restaurant left a burnt-out shell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Monifieth McDonald’s fire: Images reveal aftermath as restaurant left a burnt-out shell

A first look at the damage caused to the 24-hour food outlet.

McDonald's in Monifieth after a fire.
McDonald's in Monifieth has been destroyed by fire. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson
By Chloe Burrell & Ben MacDonald

Images have revealed the aftermath of a huge fire at the McDonald’s restaurant in Monifieth.

Crews were called to the inferno just after 1am on Tuesday with huge flames seen shooting from the building.

All staff working in the 24-hour restaurant at Ethiebeaton Park escaped unharmed.

The building has now been left a burnt-out shell.

Pictures taken at the scene as daylight broke on Tuesday morning showed the devastation caused to the Monifieth McDonald’s building as a result of the fire.

All images: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson

McDonald's in Monifieth after huge blaze.McDonald's in Monifieth after huge blaze.McDonald's in Monifieth after huge blaze.

From reporter Ben MacDonald at scene of Monifieth McDonald’s fire

Ben said: “The restaurant is completely ruined.

“There is no chance it will reopen for the foreseeable future.

“It is very quiet at the scene this morning.

“The smoke has died down now but I could smell it from a couple of miles away as I headed towards Monifieth.

“It must have been terrifying for the staff who, thankfully, got out of the building unharmed.

“Vehicles can still turn into businesses on the Angus side like Costa and David Lloyd, but the road to access McDonald’s is closed as firefighters continue to work on the restaurant, and you can only access Dobbies and Innoflate from the Dundee end.

“A couple of fire appliances remain in attendance and a number of firefighters are on duty.

“Police are also here and I expect will be for quite some time.”

Conversation