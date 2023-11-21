Crews tackle huge fire at Monifieth McDonald’s

Fire crews are tackling a huge blaze at a McDonald’s restaurant near Monifieth.

Emergency services descended on the Ethiebeaton Park area following reports of the fire at around 1.15am on Tuesday.

Police said that the A92 was closed in both directions from West Grange Roundabout to Ethiebeaton Roundabout while the fire was dealt with.

The road has now reopened.

Fire crews from Kingsway, Balmossie, Macalpine and Blackness fire stations have been sent to the scene.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received the call at 1.15am to attend a fire in the Ethiebeaton Park area.

“Four appliances are in attendance.”