Holiday let allowed despite fears of ‘uncaring’ guests near Blairgowrie Town Hall

The town hall hosts several events every month.

Stephen Eighteen By Stephen Eighteen
Blairgowrie Town Hall on Brown Street.
Blairgowrie Town Hall. Image: Google Street View

Planning permission has been granted for a holiday let near Blairgowrie Town Hall despite concerns about “uncaring guests”.

Rudi Ryshway was given consent to convert a one-bedroom second-floor flat into short-term accommodation above Cornerstone, on the junction of High Street and Brown Street.

The property is located close to Blairgowrie Town Hall, whose committee objected.

Several events take place in the town hall every month.

Blairgowrie Town Hall objection to holiday let

Ruth Reid wrote on behalf of the committee: “The town hall is a listed building and numerous, uncaring occupants may be detrimental to the building itself, not to mention the surrounding area.

“Also, parking is already a very sensitive issue in the town.

“Local residents can’t find enough car park spaces as it is.

“The flat also overlooks other living accommodation, which would be detrimental to their privacy.

“A flat for one or two residents who live there full time is quite a different matter to constantly changing visitors who don’t really care about the neighbourhood.

“There is more than enough holiday accommodation in the town already.”

Council says property is ‘compatible’

Mr Ryshway said the property could cater for up to two guests.

The holiday let is on the junction of High Street and Brown Street, Blairgowrie.
The holiday let is on the junction of High Street and Brown Street, Blairgowrie. Image: Google Street View

His design statement added: “The accommodation, which is accessed via a secure
on-street door, is considered to be appropriately sited, of a scale, density and character that accords with the immediate and wider surrounding built environment.

“The creation of a short-term holiday let will provide additional support to existing
tourism facilities.”

Perth and Kinross Council‘s decision report said: “The proposal is considered to be compatible with the amenity and character of the surrounding area.

“The proposal is unlikely to have a significant detrimental effect on residential amenity given the site’s location.”

