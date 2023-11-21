Former Fife PC guilty of unlawful pursuit and assault

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former Fife PC guilty of unlawful pursuit and assault

Disgraced Jack Brownlee was fined £3,000 and must pay the man he struck with his baton a further £600 in compensation.

By Ross Gardiner
Jack Brownlee.
Jack Brownlee.

A former Fife police officer has been convicted of carrying out an unlawful pursuit and of attacking a “frightened” man by repeatedly smacking him with a baton as he lay face down on the ground.

Jack Brownlee had denied both allegations but was found guilty at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court last week after a lengthy trial.

Brownlee, who has since left the force to run his own business, was convicted of assault and driving recklessly.

The ex-PC was fined £3,000 – plus a £175 victim surcharge – and ordered to pay £600 compensation to the man he assaulted.

Sheriff Elizabeth McFarlane also disqualified Brownlee from driving for a year.

Unlawful chase

The trial heard evidence Brownlee hit speeds of more than 100mph while pursuing an uninsured driver through residential Fife streets on April 7 2021.

Brownlee carried out a number of “high risk” moves as he followed the motorist on a circular route for around 20 minutes.

He passed along Windygates Road in Leven, the A915, Glenlyon Road, Riverside Road, the Bawbee Roundabout, Wellesley Road, Methil Brae and South Street in Methil before reaching Toboggan Road.

At one point, Brownlee drove through roadworks at 65mph.

Dashcam footage from his BMW X5 showed him driving at 33mph along a footpath, speeding over pedestrian crossings and going the wrong way round roundabouts.

The 29-year-old claimed that at no point did he consider the chase to be unsafe and said he was constantly making risk assessments during the 20-minute pursuit.

But the trial heard from Inspector Colin Reid, head of driver training for Police Scotland, who said Brownlee should have swapped seats with his more highly-trained colleague who was in the passenger seat.

The inspector also said the pursuit of the Seat car should have been called off at an earlier stage.

Brownlee was trained to “intermediate” level, which allowed him to drive during the initial phase of a pursuit but lacked the advanced driver training needed to bring it to an end.

Turned violent

The court also previously heard from a man who was in the rear of the vehicle being pursued, who told of his terror as he was beaten with a baton by Brownlee.

James Smith said he was an unwilling participant in the chase and became stuck in the vehicle when the driver, who cannot be named for legal reasons, stopped and ran off when the chase concluded in Methil’s Toboggan Road.

The 22-year-old said he was left severely bruised after being pulled from the car and hit across the legs by Brownlee.

