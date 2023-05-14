Courts Police chase in Fife more suited to ‘racetrack’ court hears Police officer Jack Brownlee was not trained to engage in the tactical phase of a police pursuit. By Kirsty McIntosh and Jamie McKenzie May 14 2023, 7.00am Share Police chase in Fife more suited to ‘racetrack’ court hears Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/courts/4379578/police-chase-in-fife-more-suited-to-racetrack-court-hears/ Copy Link Jack Brownlee. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]