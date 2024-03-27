Dundee United fans sell out Eddie Thompson Stand as ticket race for Raith Rovers showdown hots up

The Eddie Thompson Stand is sold out for this weekend’s crunch clash between Dundee United and Raith Rovers.

A bumper crowd of around 10,000 is expected at Tannadice on Saturday and Tangerines fans have now snapped up every seat behind the eastern goal.

The race for tickets in the George Fox Stand is also hotting up, with limited briefs remaining for Saturday’s fixture.

Courier Sport understands United plan to open the Jerry Kerr Stand for home supporters should the George Fox lower sell out.

🍊 A bumper home crowd, unmissable action The Eddie Thompson stand is now entirely sold out for #UTDRAI 👏 ⚔️ Join the Tangerine Army at Tannadice for a mouth-watering clash at the summit of the #cinchChamp Get your ticket here! 👇 — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) March 26, 2024

Saturday will be the fourth and final meeting of the season between the Championship title rivals and, with just a point separating them at the top of the table, it promises to provide a red hot amosphere.

Raith have sold out their allocation in Tannadice’s ‘Shed’ after a row erupted over tickets for visiting fans.

Tickets for the home areas at Dundee United v Raith Rovers can be purchased from the Tangerines’ website.