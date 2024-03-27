Dundee United fans sell out Eddie Thompson Stand as ticket race for Raith Rovers showdown hots up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee United fans sell out Eddie Thompson Stand as ticket race for Raith Rovers showdown hots up

A crowd of more than 10,000 is expected at Tannadice for Saturday's massive game.

By Craig Cairns
The Eddie Thompson Stand is sold out for this weekend's huge game between Dundee United and Raith. Image: SNS.
The Eddie Thompson Stand is sold out for this weekend’s crunch clash between Dundee United and Raith Rovers.

A bumper crowd of around 10,000 is expected at Tannadice on Saturday and Tangerines fans have now snapped up every seat behind the eastern goal.

The race for tickets in the George Fox Stand is also hotting up, with limited briefs remaining for Saturday’s fixture.

Courier Sport understands United plan to open the Jerry Kerr Stand for home supporters should the George Fox lower sell out.

Saturday will be the fourth and final meeting of the season between the Championship title rivals and, with just a point separating them at the top of the table, it promises to provide a red hot amosphere.

Raith have sold out their allocation in Tannadice’s ‘Shed’ after a row erupted over tickets for visiting fans.

Tickets for the home areas at Dundee United v Raith Rovers can be purchased from the Tangerines’ website.

