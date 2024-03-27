Arbroath High School urged to make lessons more ‘exciting’ after inspection uncovers ‘weak’ areas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Arbroath High School urged to make lessons more ‘exciting’ after inspection uncovers ‘weak’ areas

Teachers have been encouraged to plan more "engaging" tasks for pupils.

By Chloe Burrell
Arbroath High School.
Arbroath High School has been urged to make lessons more "exciting" following an inspection. Image: Google Street View

Teachers at Arbroath High School have been urged to make lessons more “exciting” after officials identified two “weak” areas during an inspection.

Education Scotland visited the school in January.

A report into its findings, published on Wednesday, found two areas – leadership of change and learning, teaching and assessment – to be “weak”.

Further areas – ensuring wellbeing, equality and inclusion, and raising attainment and achievement – were branded “satisfactory”.

Inspectors have called for improvements to the way lessons are delivered.

‘Too many lessons lack stimulation and excitement’

The report said: “In a few lessons, learners benefit from staff setting high expectations and appropriate challenge to meet the needs of all learners.

“In the majority of lessons, the pace of learning and level of challenge do not meet the needs of all learners.

“As a result, young people are not challenged in their learning.

“There are too many lessons that lack stimulation and excitement with undemanding experiences.

“Senior leaders and teachers must address the underlying issue of expectations that are too low.

“All staff need to develop an ethos of self-challenge for young people along with a culture of ambition characterised by higher expectations of young people’s progress and attainment.”

student taking exam.
Inspectors found some pupils were not engaged enough in lessons. Image: Shutterstock

Education Scotland highlighted several areas of improvement for Arbroath High School, including:

  • Senior leaders need to provide clearer strategic direction and streamline school priorities to ensure school improvement
  • Middle leaders should ensure that all staff monitor and evaluate their work so that the attainment of young people improves as a result
  • Classroom teachers should plan and deliver more engaging, varied and interesting tasks and activities set at the right level of difficulty for all young people
  • Senior leaders should improve staff’s understanding of their roles and responsibilities in supporting the wellbeing of all young people
  • Teachers should review the curriculum for S1-S3 to ensure that young people build on their prior learning more effectively

Arbroath High School head teacher praised for ‘culture of teamwork’

However, officials say the school’s head teacher, Karen Thomson – who was appointed last April – is making progress by developing a “culture of teamwork”.

They found both staff and pupils demonstrated “commitment and respect”, with youngsters also described as “respectful and caring”.

The work of the library was deemed “very effective” in celebrating equality and diversity across the school.

Education Scotland says it believes the school needs additional support to make the improvements.

A further inspection will be carried out in a year.

A spokesperson for Angus Council said: “The school has plans in place to make the necessary improvements.”

