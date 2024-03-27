‘Luxury’ Dundee city centre apartment with original cathedral windows for sale at £169k

A “luxury” Dundee city centre apartment boasting original shaped cathedral windows has hit the market.

The property on Castle Street was fully renovated in 2018 by Castle Developments but the building dates back to 1890.

There are nods to the building’s past with several rooms, and the stairwell entrance, featuring the shaped windows of Old St Paul’s Cathedral.

The top-floor flat benefits from a “modern layout” and “premium finish”, according to agent Verdala.

The home has two bedrooms and an open-plan lounge with a contemporary dining kitchen.

There is also a modern bathroom.

The apartment has a secure entry system and a factor keeps the development maintained.

The flat is a stone’s throw from most Dundee city centre amenities and just yards from the city’s Waterfront development.

Described as being a “stunning luxury” home being presented in “immaculate condition”, the apartment is being marketed by Verdala for offers over £169,000.

