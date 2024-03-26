‘Distinctive’ Swedish-style house boasting Tay Bridge views hits market for first time in 32 years

A “distinctive” Swedish-style house boasting Tay Bridge views has hit the market for the first time in 32 years.

The home on Kilgask Street in Newport was built in the 1980s by a couple with links to Scandinavia.

It was constructed in gardens that date from the 1870s for the neighbouring villa, The Lodge.

The property, with an unusual pitched roof, was then bought in 1992 by Joe Millar and wife Margaret.

Joe taught interior and product design at Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design in Dundee for more than 30 years.

This is the first time the house has been on the market since then.

The home’s standout feature is the stunning covered balcony off the master bedroom, which faces the Tay.

The property also benefits from practical energy-saving features.

The living room spans the width of the house and has ample space for dining too.

At the heart of the room sits the Swedish log burner – which spreads heat throughout the house – while French doors lead to a patio area.

The spacious kitchen also has plenty of room for dining and leads to a practical utility room.

To the side of the home lies a sunroom complete with double doors leading to another patio.

The ground floor is completed by a bedroom and a toilet.

Three bedrooms and a family bathroom are on the first floor.

The impressive master bedroom boasts a full-length balcony overlooking the garden with a view of the Tay Bridge.

The other two bedrooms both feature fitted wardrobes while the family bathroom has both a bath and a separate shower.

A large garage and gravel driveway sit at the front of the home – providing secure off-street parking.

To the rear is a secluded lawn surrounded by plants, shrubs and trees.

The Newport home is on the market with Lindsays for offers over £325,000.

