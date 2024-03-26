‘Distinctive’ Swedish-style house boasting Tay Bridge views hits market for first time in 32 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Distinctive’ Swedish-style house boasting Tay Bridge views hits market for first time in 32 years

The home was built in the 1980s by a couple with links to Scandinavia.

By Andrew Robson
The house in Newport has views of the Tay Bridge. Image: Lindsays
The house in Newport has views of the Tay Bridge. Image: Lindsays

A “distinctive” Swedish-style house boasting Tay Bridge views has hit the market for the first time in 32 years.

The home on Kilgask Street in Newport was built in the 1980s by a couple with links to Scandinavia.

It was constructed in gardens that date from the 1870s for the neighbouring villa, The Lodge.

The property, with an unusual pitched roof, was then bought in 1992 by Joe Millar and wife Margaret.

Joe taught interior and product design at Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design in Dundee for more than 30 years.

This is the first time the house has been on the market since then.

The home has a Swedish-style design. Image: Lindsays
Driveway and garage at the Fife property.
The driveway and garage at the property. Image: Lindsays

The home’s standout feature is the stunning covered balcony off the master bedroom, which faces the Tay.

The property also benefits from practical energy-saving features.

The living room spans the width of the house and has ample space for dining too.

At the heart of the room sits the Swedish log burner – which spreads heat throughout the house – while French doors lead to a patio area.

The spacious kitchen also has plenty of room for dining and leads to a practical utility room.

The living room. Image: Lindsays
French doors lead to the garden.
French doors lead to the garden. Image: Lindsays
A fireplace sits at the heart of the lounge.
A Swedish log burner sits at the heart of the lounge. Image: Lindsays
A utility rooms sits off the kitchen.
A utility room sits off the kitchen. Image: Lindsays
The utility room at the Swedish style Newport home for sale
The utility room. Image: Lindsays
The garden room at the property
The garden room. Image: Lindsays

To the side of the home lies a sunroom complete with double doors leading to another patio.

The ground floor is completed by a bedroom and a toilet.

Three bedrooms and a family bathroom are on the first floor.

The impressive master bedroom boasts a full-length balcony overlooking the garden with a view of the Tay Bridge.

The other two bedrooms both feature fitted wardrobes while the family bathroom has both a bath and a separate shower.

The master bedroom boasts a balcony at the Newport home for sale
The master bedroom boasts a balcony. Image: Lindsays
Another bedroom in the house
Another bedroom. Image: Lindsays
Bedroom at Swedish style Newport home for sale
Third upstairs bedroom. Image: Lindsays
The ground floor bedroom at Swedish style Newport home for sale
The ground floor bedroom. Image: Lindsays
Upstairs landing at Swedish style Newport home for sale
The upstairs landing. Image: Lindsays
Family bathroom in Swedish style Newport house for sale
The first-floor family bathroom. Image: Lindsays
The downstairs toilet.
The downstairs toilet. Image: Lindsays
Trees offer privacy in the garden. Image: Lindsays
The lawn. Image: Lindsays
Views of the Tay from the property. Image: Lindsays

A large garage and gravel driveway sit at the front of the home – providing secure off-street parking.

To the rear is a secluded lawn surrounded by plants, shrubs and trees.

The Newport home is on the market with Lindsays for offers over £325,000.

Elsewhere in Fife, a “unique” Strathmigo home with an idyllic riverside setting has gone on the market for just over £300,000.

And in the East Neuk, a historic townhouse with beautiful sea views has gone up for sale for nearly £1 million.

Conversation