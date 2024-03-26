Shock as 25 Fife patients wait almost five hours for an ambulance

Twenty-five Fife patients waited almost five hours for an ambulance in a single week.

One in 10 people placed in the less serious yellow category received a response time of four hours and 51 minutes.

The yellow category relates to patients who need care but whose condition is not considered life-threatening.

It can include people who have fallen but not sustained serious injury.

All those classed as seriously ill received an ambulance within minutes.

However, the long waits are described as shocking by Conservative politicians, who called on the Scottish Government to look into the issue.

Mid Scotland and Fife MSP Murdo Fraser said: “These statistics for Fife are very concerning indeed.

“One person having to wait more than four hours is bad enough but at least 25 shows this issue needs looked at urgently.”

Ambulance service says Fife waiting times claims are ‘alarmist’

The figures relate to the week beginning March 11.

Mr Fraser says ambulance crews are working under severe pressure and more funding is needed.

Kathleen Leslie, Fife Council’s Conservative group leader, described the long waits as “terrifying”.

However, the Scottish Ambulance Service branded the politicians’ comments “alarmist”.

And they said: “Our latest statistics show our median response time for our most serious calls is currently seven minutes and 55 seconds in Fife.

“We triage calls to ensure we prioritise the most seriously ill patients.”

‘We prioritise life-threatening conditions’

The ambulance service has recruited an additional 26 staff in Fife over the past year.

“No-one wants a patient to wait any longer than they have to, which is why we prioritise those with life-threatening conditions,” they said.

“We also continue to work with hospitals which experience delays in accepting ambulance patients.”

Meanwhile, the Scottish Government says patient safety is it’s top priority.

A spokesperson said: “Despite increased levels of high priority calls, and the unique geographical challenges posed in some of Scotland’s most rural areas, crews across Scotland responded to the highest priority calls two weeks ago in a median time of seven minutes 17 seconds.”