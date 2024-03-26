Shock as 25 Fife patients wait almost five hours for an ambulance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shock as 25 Fife patients wait almost five hours for an ambulance

The Scottish Conservatives have been branded "alarmist" after describing the waiting time figures for a single week as terrifying.

By Claire Warrender
Murdo Fraser
Scottish Conservative MSP Murdo Fraser. Image: Andrew Cowan/Scottish Parliament.

Twenty-five Fife patients waited almost five hours for an ambulance in a single week.

One in 10 people placed in the less serious yellow category received a response time of four hours and 51 minutes.

The yellow category relates to patients who need care but whose condition is not considered life-threatening.

Fife ambulances waiting outside Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy.
Ambulances waiting outside Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

It can include people who have fallen but not sustained serious injury.

All those classed as seriously ill received an ambulance within minutes.

However, the long waits are described as shocking by Conservative politicians, who called on the Scottish Government to look into the issue.

Mid Scotland and Fife MSP Murdo Fraser said: “These statistics for Fife are very concerning indeed.

“One person having to wait more than four hours is bad enough but at least 25 shows this issue needs looked at urgently.”

Ambulance service says Fife waiting times claims are ‘alarmist’

The figures relate to the week beginning March 11.

Mr Fraser says ambulance crews are working under severe pressure and more funding is needed.

Kathleen Leslie, Fife Council’s Conservative group leader, described the long waits as “terrifying”.

Councillor Kathleen Leslie, convener of Fife Council's Education Scrutiny Committee.
Councillor Kathleen Leslie, says Fife ambulance waiting times are terrifying. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson.

However, the Scottish Ambulance Service branded the politicians’ comments “alarmist”.

And they said: “Our latest statistics show our median response time for our most serious calls is currently seven minutes and 55 seconds in Fife.

“We triage calls to ensure we prioritise the most seriously ill patients.”

‘We prioritise life-threatening conditions’

The ambulance service has recruited an additional 26 staff in Fife over the past year.

“No-one wants a patient to wait any longer than they have to, which is why we prioritise those with life-threatening conditions,” they said.

“We also continue to work with hospitals which experience delays in accepting ambulance patients.”

Meanwhile, the Scottish Government says patient safety is it’s top priority.

A spokesperson said: “Despite increased levels of high priority calls, and the unique geographical challenges posed in some of Scotland’s most rural areas, crews across Scotland responded to the highest priority calls two weeks ago in a median time of seven minutes 17 seconds.”

Conversation