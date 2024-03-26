Thousands join fight against Perth and Kinross music service cuts

More than 2,500 people have signed a petition urging Perth and Kinross Council to reverse planned cuts to its instrumental music service.

The campaign was launched by Perth Youth Orchestra member Eva Seba.

It comes after councillors voted to reintroduce charges and potentially reduce the range of music instruction on offer to school pupils.

Under the plans, approved in the Perth and Kinross Council budget for 2024/25, charges will be imposed for the music service’s Central Groups.

This offers weekly coaching in the evenings for members of the Perthshire Youth Orchestra, as well as the Concert Band, Wind Orchestra, Guitar Ensemble, Choir, String Orchestra, Senior String Orchestra, Percussion Ensemble and Piping Ensemble.

Youngsters will also have to pay the full cost of attending music camps.

And councillors have agreed to a review of the allocation of music instructors.

This could lead to larger group sizes and the use of online tuition in some cases.

The budget papers said this change would result in the loss of 3.5 full-time posts.

Critics say this amounts to a third of the Perth and Kinross instrumental music service staff.

Perth and Kinross music service an ‘inspiration to all’

Eva’s petition, launched on March 14, is currently standing at 2,576 signatures.

She argues that reintroducing charges will make music inaccessible for many youngsters.

“If these cuts go ahead, Central Groups will not have sufficient staffing to keep running,” she added.

There are also fears that charging for the annual music camp will put it out of the financial reach of many families.

Eva said: “Music camp is the highlight of the year for many, where lasting friendships are created.”

And she is urging Perth and Kinross Council to consider what the instrumental music service stands for.

“It is not just jobs that will be lost,” she said.

“We will potentially be losing an organisation that provides unrivalled culture to Perth and Kinross.

“It has supported hundreds of students to pursue significant careers in the arts.

“It has inspired potential, growth, leadership, responsibility and self-esteem in every young person involved.”

Council will act in due course

Perth and Kinross Council says its officers are reviewing the service and will make recommendations to councillors at a later date.

A spokesperson said: “Elected members agreed the council’s budget in February.

“Officers are reviewing the music service provision in our schools and will make recommendations for how the music service is delivered to meet budget expectations in due course.”