Home News Fife

Two police officers injured during brawl between Raith Rovers and Dunfermline fans before Fife derby

A 24-year-old man is due in court soon in connection with the incident.

By Chloe Burrell & James Simpson
Two police officers were injured during a fight between Raith Rovers and Dunfermline fans on Saturday. Image: Scottish Football Away Days

Two police officers have been injured during a fight between Raith Rovers and Dunfermline Athletic fans before Saturday’s Fife derby.

A man was arrested following the disturbance on Links Street in Kirkcaldy shortly before kick-off at Stark’s Park.

Footage circulated on social media shows a large group of men fighting in the street while officers attempt to stop the struggle.

It comes after similar violence erupted in October between rival supporters on the same street.

Police tried to separate the rival Fife football fans. Image: Scottish Football Away Days.

Fight between Raith Rovers and Dunfermline Athletic fans

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2.30pm on Saturday March 9 2024, police were called to a report of a disturbance involving a large group of men in Links Street, Kirkcaldy.

“Officers attended and a 24-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident and was released on an undertaking to appear in court at a later date.

“Two officers were injured during the disturbance, however did not require hospital treatment and inquiries are ongoing to identify and trace individuals involved.”

Both Raith Rovers, who won the game at Stark’s Park 2-0, and Dunfermline Athletic have been contacted for comment.

