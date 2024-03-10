Tory MSP brands chancellor ‘careless’ over ‘Scottish oil and gas industry’ comments

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tory MSP brands chancellor ‘careless’ over ‘Scottish oil and gas industry’ comments

Stephen Kerr, who is standing to become an MP in Tayside, criticised Jeremy Hunt after the windfall tax extension.

By Adele Merson
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt unveiled his budget on Wednesday. Image: Paul Marriott/Shutterstock.

Tory MSP Stephen Kerr says Chancellor Jeremy Hunt was “careless” in describing the “Scottish” oil and gas industry as “losers” in his budget.

There was outrage among industry figures after the government chose to extend the windfall tax on oil and gas firms for an extra year to 2029.

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross was left humiliated after the decision which he personally appealed to the chancellor not to take.

Asked by the BBC who the “losers” of his budget were, Mr Hunt named the “Scottish” oil and gas industry. 

The UK Government want to extend the windfall tax. Image: Shutterstock.

Mr Kerr told the broadcaster on Sunday: “I don’t happen to think those are very wisely chosen words from the chancellor frankly to describe the oil and gas sector as the ‘Scottish oil and gas sector’.

“Seems to me to be a bit careless on the part of the chancellor.

“That’s my personal view, but as far as the Conservatives go, it’s the party the oil and gas sector knows is on their side.”

‘Thoroughly bad idea’

Mr Kerr said he had “no idea” how many jobs could be lost as a consequence of the windfall tax extension announced on Wednesday.

“It’s a thoroughly bad idea”, he added.

“We’ll be doing our level best to persuade our government that it’s not a good idea.”

Stephen Kerr has been picked to fight for a seat in Tayside at the next Westminster election. Image: PA.

The UK Government argues that extending the windfall tax by an extra year allows the government to deliver a National Insurance cut for millions of workers across the UK.

But the SNP has criticised the Tories for their plans which they say amount to “taxing Scotland’s natural resources in order to pay for a tax cut in England.”

North Sea jobs warning

Analysts previously warned tens of thousands of jobs could be lost as a result of Labour’s plans to increase the levy from 75% to 78% and extend it by a year.

Professor Paul De Leeuw, director of the Robert Gordon University Energy Transition Institute, said he was “worried” about potential job losses.

He told the BBC Sunday Show: “We are simply not investing enough in the UK or in Scotland to get the activity and the jobs we need.

“So, am I worried, yes, but is there an opportunity to get it right? Absolutely.”

Mr Kerr, who is standing to become MP for the new seat of Angus and Perthshire Glens at the general election, denied the decision will harm them at the ballot box.

He said: “I don’t think it damages the Scottish Conservatives in the slightest.

“Because we are showing we are the party that will stand up for the best interests of Scotland, the north-east of Scotland, and the oil and gas sector.”