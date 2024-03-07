Chancellor brands Scottish oil and gas industry ‘losers’ in his own budget

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Chancellor brands Scottish oil and gas industry ‘losers’ in his own budget

Jeremy Hunt highlighted his own decision one day after he left north-east Tories and industry figures reeling by extending the windfall tax for another year.

By Andy Philip
Jeremy Hunt left Scottish Tories fuming with his windfall tax decision. Image: PA
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt branded the oil and gas industry “losers” in his own budget, one day after extending the windfall tax on their profits for another year.

His decision on Wednesday caused anger among industry figures – and totally contradicted Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross’s key electoral message in the region.

“Who are the losers?” said Mr Hunt, responding to a question on BBC Radio’s Today programme.

“Foreigners who are resident in the UK who were able to pay a cheque and avoid paying tax at the same rate as everyone else, the so called non-doms. They are going to pay significantly more tax.

“I’ve also asked the Scottish oil and gas industry to pay an additional contribution because the war in Ukraine is lasting longer. Oil and gas prices are going to stay higher for longer.

“I think it’s fair they can make an additional contribution to the cost of living.”

Cutting the levy on energy profits was a central demand of the Scottish Tories, and was supposed to be a clear line with Labour and the SNP.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak with Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross in Aberdeen. Image: Michal Wachucik/PA Wire

But Moray MP Douglas Ross failed to convince the Treasury, leaving him red-faced after spending days condemning Labour’s plan to extend the tax.

Mr Hunt said the levy will go to 2029 and raise an extra £1.5 billion.

Stunned north-east Tories

Scottish Tories were stunned, a few days after boasting of support for oil and gas businesses in their party conference in Aberdeen.

In another awkward twist, they had planned a debate in Holyrood at the same time as the budget entirely focused on their support for oil and gas.

One senior Tory said anger is now turning on Mr Ross – a party leader and MP who “should be able to be heard” in London.

UK Government energy minister Andrew Bowie – the MP for West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine – is also in a difficult position.

He would have to lose his government job if he votes against the measure.

On Sunday, he told us he expected the tax to be cut or even ditched.

Conversation