Home News Fife

Raith Rovers and Dunfermline fans fight on street before Fife derby

Footage captures violence between rival supporters in Kirkcaldy ahead of the derby clash.

By Neil Henderson & James Simpson
Police try to separate rival fans before the match at Starks Park.
Police try to separate rival fans before the match at Stark's Park. Image: Scottish Football Away Days.

Violent exchanges between Raith Rovers and Dunfermline Athletic fans before Saturday’s Fife derby have been condemned.

Supporters clashed on Links Street in Kirkcaldy shortly before kick off.

Video footage circulated on social media shows around 30 individuals fighting in the street and also outside Estuary Bar, where officers attended the scene.

Rival Raith Rovers and Dunfermline Athletic fans fighting on Link Street in Kirkcaldy.
Raith and Dunfermline fans fighting in Kirkcaldy. Image: Scottish Football Away Days

In one of the clips, at least three individuals involved in the fracas are knocked to the ground.

Raith Rovers later won the Scottish Championship match 1-0 thanks to Sam Stanton’s late goal.

The violence has been condemned by Kirkcaldy councillor Judy Hamilton.

‘Totally unacceptable’

Mrs Hamilton, a season ticket holder at Stark’s Park and chair of Raith Rovers Community Foundation, told The Courier: “There is absolutely no place in today’s society for the sort of the sort of disorder.

“It’s out of date and is a totally unacceptable way to behave and I wholeheartedly condemn it.

“I’m urging anyone who may know the identity of those involved to contact the police without delay.

“However, I do understand that some people may feel intimidated and frightened to come forward.

Councillor Judy Hamilton has condemned those involved in the violence.
Councillor Judy Hamilton has condemned those involved in the violence. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

“Therefore they can contact me in complete confidence, even anonymously, with information and I can pass that on to the police.

“It’s often a small minority of mainly young men that are involved in this sort of disorder spoiling it for the vast majority of fans.

“Raith Rovers has for so long prided itself on being a family-orientated club open to every section of the community and will continue to do so.

“The last thing we want is for families and genuine fans to have to witness such old-fashioned and unacceptable behaviour.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We are aware of a disturbance on Links Street, Kirkcaldy, on the afternoon of Saturday, 28 October.

“No complaint was made to officers in relation to this incident, however further enquiry will be carried out in an effort to identify those involved.”

