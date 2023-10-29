3 Dunfermline talking points: Better display, injuries and a lack of goals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
3 Dunfermline talking points: Better display, injuries and a lack of goals

Sam Stanton's injury-time goal came after the Pars edged the game.

Raith's Kevin Dabrowski saved from Dunfermline's Sam Fisher in the opening minutes. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.
By Craig Cairns

Dunfermline were dealt a cruel blow in Saturday’s Fife derby when Sam Stanton won the game for Raith Rovers in injury time.

The Pars had the better of the chances but found Rovers keeper Kevin Dabrowski in excellent form from the opening minutes.

It was Dunfermline’s third defeat on the bounce but manager James McPake took some positives, mainly that they put in a better display than in the previous two losses.

Courier Sport looks at the talking points from Saturday’s 1-0 Fife derby defeat.

Performance but not the result

It was a sickener for Dunfermline. After being the better side over the 90 minutes, Sam Stanton’s late strike meant zero points when one could have been seen as harsh.

Kevin Dabrowski, who was named man of the match, denied Sam Fisher in the opening minutes and later made a double save to keep out Owen Moffat and Aaron Comrie.

Deniz Mehmet had a relatively quiet afternoon but was left helpless when Stanton arrowed his shot into the bottom corner in injury time.

The main positive is that this third defeat in a row brought a better performance.

Injuries haven’t helped

A number of key players have been missing at various points this season, Matty Todd and Kane Ritchie-Hosler have barely kicked a ball between them in the league.

Mehmet has only recently made his way back from long-term injury and Ben Summers became the latest to drop out altogether.

Kyle Benedictus made his return on Saturday, his first appearance since September, and was taken off at half-time but should be fine, according to his manager.

Dunfermline captain Kyle Benedictus. Image: SNS.

Things don’t look as good for Rhys Breen though, who will have to have a scan to assess the damage of his hamstring injury.

It’s far from the only reason, but the number of long-term injuries going into the season has certainly had an impact.

Lack of goals

That said, McPake said after Saturday’s defeat that Dunfermline have a good squad now.

Their bench looked much healthier than Raith’s going into the Fife derby but the main issue at the moment is the lack of goals.

Dunfermline manager James McPake. Image: SNS.

Lewis McCann has scored his fair share but Alex Jakubiak has yet to get off the mark – though he hadn’t played much football before his arrival – and Craig Wighton was benched as one of five changes on Saturday.

Three defeats, no goals in any of them.

With Morton winning at the weekend, Friday’s match becomes a fairly big one for the Pars.

