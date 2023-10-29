3 Raith Rovers talking points – Ian Murray explains Dylan Easton sub and first-half change of shape

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

3 Raith Rovers talking points – Ian Murray explains Dylan Easton sub and first-half change of shape

The Stark's Park boss brought on the playmaker before subbing him off again in injury-time.

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray and midfielder Dylan Easton. Images: SNS.
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray and midfielder Dylan Easton. Images: SNS.
By Craig Cairns

Raith Rovers are still “on the coattails of Dundee United”, said manager Ian Murray, after a dramatic Fife derby win on Saturday.

Sam Stanton’s 93rd-minute goal gave Rovers all three points after Dunfermline had the better of the chances.

It put Rovers back to four points behind Championship leaders United having played one game fewer.

Tensions flared either side of the full-time whistle and saw Murray booked along with Pars assistant manager Dave Mackay.

Courier Sport looks at the talking points from Saturday’s 1-0 for Raith.

Easton ‘was promised he wouldn’t play’

After the match, Rovers manager Ian Murray said Dylan Easton was named on the bench but with no intention of actually using him.

He was brought on in the X minute, was heavily involved in the winner, and in the tensions that flared up before the full-time whistle.

Easton was subbed off in injury time but angered the Pars players by taking his time to leave the field of play.

“Dylan’s been struggling. He trained on Thursday and had to pull out halfway through, which was a blow for us.

“I’ll be honest, we asked him to go sit on the bench because we’re so light in numbers, I promised him I wouldn’t use him if we didn’t need him.

Ewan Otoo challenges Raith Rovers’ Dylan Easton. Image: SNS.

“But Dylan is so enthusiastic, he was champing at the bit and then he came over once he scored to say he was sore again.

“It’s just a bang, there is nothing we can do about it. There’s just the pain element we’re trying to manage. Dylan’s not fully fit.”

Murray explains first-half change of shape

Raith started the match

“We moved Sam back in beside Shaun. We were playing with two up but we weren’t creating anything so we thought, ‘Let’s try to get a hold of the ball a bit more’.

“If you’re not going to create anything, you may as well go more solid in the centre of the park. It worked a wee bit better but we couldn’t get firing in the final third, and I give a lot of credit to Dunfermline for that.

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray. Image: SNS.

“We kind of got sucked into their game plan, first half and they went really direct which they don’t normally do. It was a bit of a surprise and we had to deal with it.

“I’m just delighted with the three points. Delighted for the supporters, delighted for the players.”

Result but not the performance

No matter how Rovers have played this season, they have taken something from all but one league game, winning most.

With reduced numbers again – just four players were named on the bench, and one of those was told he wouldn’t be used – they ground out a result with one of their few chances.

Even then, Stanton did not appear to be in a goalscoring position when he received the ball at the edge of the Dunfermline box.

Sam Stanton won the game for Raith Rovers in injury time. Image Craig Brown/DAFC.

It was yet another display, already in this early stage of the season, of this side’s resilience.

More from Football

Sam Stanton won the game for Raith Rovers in injury time. Image Craig Brown/DAFC.
Sam Stanton happy to reward Raith Rovers fans for 'sticking with us'
A dejected St Johnstone striker Nicky Clark at full-time.
Nicky Clark: St Johnstone players have let everyone down and are the only ones…
The Scottish Cup has reached the third round stage.
Scottish Cup: Dundee United draw QoS as Dunfermline are paired with Raith and Jeanfield…
David Martindale.
4 contenders to replace Steven MacLean as St Johnstone seek greater dugout experience
Raith's Kevin Dabrowski saved from Dunfermline's Sam Fisher in the opening minutes. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.
3 Dunfermline talking points: Better display, injuries and a lack of goals
Police try to separate rival fans before the match at Starks Park.
Raith Rovers and Dunfermline fans fight on street before Fife derby
Steven MacLean.
Axed St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean criticised for post-match blast at players
Stan Harris and Steven MacLean. Images: SNS.
Stan Harris describes sacking St Johnstone legends Steven MacLean and Liam Craig as 'hardest…
Steven MacLean on the touchline at St Mirren.
St Johnstone sack manager Steven MacLean
Dundee go 2-0 up at Livingston through Joe Shaughnessy. Image: SNS
3 Dundee talking points from late show at Livingston - turning the tables, VAR…

Conversation