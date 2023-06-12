Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Shambolics and Bombskare to headline this year’s Silverburn Festival in Fife

Tickets are already selling fast for the day of live music and fun at Leven's Silverburn Park.

By Claire Warrender
Ska band Bombskare are among this year's performers at the Silverburn Festival.
Fife band Shambolics are headlining this year’s Silverburn Festival as the Leven park hosts a full day of music.

They will be joined by “ska godfathers” Bombskare as the festival seeks to showcase some of the best original talent from across Scotland.

Fun at last year's Silverburn Festival.
The June 24 event will feature two tents of live music and tickets are already selling fast.

Crowds of more than 500 people normally attend the annual event, which starts at noon.

All proceeds from ticket sales go towards Silverburn’s ongoing regeneration, including the transformation of the former flax mill into a visitors’ centre.

Silverburn Festival musical line-up

And it’s not just music on offer.

This year, limited camping tickets are on sale for those who want to make a weekend of it.

And there will be stalls and entertainment, including bouncy castles, street food and a full bar.

The musical line-up includes Perth bands Parliamo and Bohemian Monk Machine, Glasgow Indie band Fauves and Kirkcaldy’s The Beautiful Train Wreck Show.

This year's Silverburn Festival line-up posting advertising Shambolics on the main stage.
This year’s Silverburn Festival line-up feature Shambolics.

Duncan Mitchell, general manager of Fife Employment Access Trust – which runs the park, said: “The event doubles as a community festival and a fundraiser for Silverburn Park.

“With rising costs across the globe, every penny we can generate from this year’s event will go towards park improvements.”

Tickets and how to get there

“We have a masterplan, with everything from the regeneration of the flax mill right through to a children’s playpark.”

Campsite, footpaths and car park upgrades are also on the agenda.

And he added: “It’s a long list and an expensive one but we’re committed to seeing it through.”

There is no parking on site and fans are advised to use bus services running from Leven bus station.

There is also a drop-off area within the park.

Details on how to get tickets are available on the Silverburn Festival Facebook page.

