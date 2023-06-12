Police probe spate of vandalism and break-ins at Dunfermline park

Police are investigating a spate of vandalism and break-ins at a Dunfermline park.

Officers have received several reports about incidents at Pittencrieff Park in recent months.

The most recent, which was reported to police on Monday, came after glass doors on greenhouses were smashed.

PC Simon Rose said: “This type of vandalism is not only costly to repair but is also dangerous, with broken glass being left in an area popular with visitors.

‘Anti-social behaviour will not be tolerated’

“The park is for all to enjoy and acts of criminality or anti-social behaviour will not be tolerated.

“Those responsible will be traced and dealt with accordingly.

“I’m appealing for anyone who has information, or has seen anyone acting suspiciously in the park, to come forward and report it.

“I’m particularly keen to speak to anyone who has witnessed suspicious activity around the greenhouses.”

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 1088 of Monday June 12.

Alternatively you can report it anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.