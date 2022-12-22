8 best pictures as new pilot boat makes spectacular arrival at Montrose Port

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Montrose Port Authority’s new £800,000 pilot boat was greeted with water cannons as it arrived on Thursday afternoon.

The Interceptor 48 model pilot boat was constructed by Safehaven Marine in Youghal, Ireland and completed its sea trials at the Port of Cork.

It then made her maiden voyage to Montrose by travelling across the Irish Sea to Oban, around the top of Scotland and down the east coast.

Pilot boats help guide incoming and outgoing vessels at the harbour.

The vessel, named the South Esk, was guided into harbour by the town’s lifeboat and the old pilot boat.

As it arrived the vessels in the harbour discharged their water cannons, creating a rainbow.

It is the first time in the Montrose’s 200-year trust port history that a purpose-built pilot boat has been ordered. All previous pilot boats have been converted from lifeboats.

The new boat is quieter for neighbouring households and much more fuel efficient.

Harbour master Ross Marshall said: “With this new pilot boat, we are investing in the improved safety of our team.”

