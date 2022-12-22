Dundee mum Elysse Crichton to star in BBC’s Young MasterChef

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Dundee woman has announced she will be one of the 15 contestants taking part in a new TV cooking show.

Elysse Crichton, 24, will feature on BBC Three’s Young MasterChef programme which airs for the first time on Monday January 2, 2023 at 8pm.

The spin-off to BBC One’s hugely popular MasterChef show is a 10-part series. Contestants aged between 18 and 25 will cook off against one another to produce the best dishes to secure their spot each week.

While Elysse is looking forward to her TV debut, “I’m feeling like a headless chicken,” are some of the first words viewers will hear from her in the official teaser trailer.

She wrote on Twitter: “Well it’s official, along with the worst photo of me ever taken I’m so excited to be taking part in this year’s Young Masterchef.”

The Dundee mum will feature in the first episode alongside a vegan entrepreneur from Knebworth, a DJ from Coventry, a paediatric nurse from Birmingham and a Psychology student from Hackney.

Elysse has also recently launched her own food Instagram page @messymealsec to document her cooking.

No prior experience was necessary to enter, although “raw talent, enthusiasm and dedication to transform themselves into the next foodie sensation,” is what judges will be looking for.

The judges and what to expect

Michelin-trained social media cooking sensation Poppy O’Toole and renowned London chef Kerth Gumbs will be the judges for the debut series. They will be joined by weekly special guests.

Contestants will be put through their paces by Poppy and Kerth and will undertake a range of challenges that have been designed to push their culinary skills to the highest levels.

Judge Poppy O’Toole, who has 2.9M followers on TikTok, has become an internet star with her regular potato recipe feature.

She said: “I’m so excited to be judging Young MasterChef and getting to discover the amazing young cooking talent we have in the UK. Having worked my way up through the ranks of professional fine dining kitchens to now teaching millions of amateur cooks online, nurturing the next generation with MasterChef feels like a perfect new role.

“I can’t wait to eat some incredible food along the way – and just hope I can stop after a few forkfuls of the amazing dishes I’m going to see!”

The new show joins MasterChef and its existing spin-offs Celebrity MasterChef and MasterChef: The Professionals which both currently air on BBC One, as well as Junior MasterChef for children.

Kerth Gumbs added: “I’m humbled to be joining such a highly esteemed team on MasterChef.

“Guiding the best upcoming foodies with some very cool cooking challenges is a huge opportunity. I’m buzzing with excitement to get started on what should be an incredible show.”