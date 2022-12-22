Dundee mum Elysse Crichton to star in BBC’s Young MasterChef

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee mum Elysse Crichton to star in BBC’s Young MasterChef

A Dundee woman has announced she will be one of the 15 contestants taking part in a new TV cooking show.
Julia Bryce By Julia Bryce
December 22 2022, 11.45am Updated: December 22 2022, 3.27pm
Photo of Julia Bryce
Young MasterChef contestant Elysse Crichton.
Young MasterChef contestant Elysse Crichton. Image: Shine Ltd, Production

Elysse Crichton, 24, will feature on BBC Three’s Young MasterChef programme which airs for the first time on Monday January 2, 2023 at 8pm.

The spin-off to BBC One’s hugely popular MasterChef show is a 10-part series. Contestants aged between 18 and 25 will cook off against one another to produce the best dishes to secure their spot each week.

While Elysse is looking forward to her TV debut, “I’m feeling like a headless chicken,” are some of the first words viewers will hear from her in the official teaser trailer.

She wrote on Twitter: “Well it’s official, along with the worst photo of me ever taken I’m so excited to be taking part in this year’s Young Masterchef.”

The Dundee mum will feature in the first episode alongside a vegan entrepreneur from Knebworth, a DJ from Coventry, a paediatric nurse from Birmingham and a Psychology student from Hackney.

Elysse has also recently launched her own food Instagram page @messymealsec to document her cooking.

No prior experience was necessary to enter, although “raw talent, enthusiasm and dedication to transform themselves into the next foodie sensation,” is what judges will be looking for.

The judges and what to expect

Michelin-trained social media cooking sensation Poppy O’Toole and renowned London chef Kerth Gumbs will be the judges for the debut series. They will be joined by weekly special guests.

Contestants will be put through their paces by Poppy and Kerth and will undertake a range of challenges that have been designed to push their culinary skills to the highest levels.

Judge Poppy O’Toole, who has 2.9M followers on TikTok, has become an internet star with her regular potato recipe feature.

Judges for Young MasterChef Poppy O'Toole and Kerth Gumbs.
Judges for Young MasterChef Poppy O’Toole and Kerth Gumbs. Image: Shine Ltd, Production/BBC Three

She said: “I’m so excited to be judging Young MasterChef and getting to discover the amazing young cooking talent we have in the UK. Having worked my way up through the ranks of professional fine dining kitchens to now teaching millions of amateur cooks online, nurturing the next generation with MasterChef feels like a perfect new role.

“I can’t wait to eat some incredible food along the way – and just hope I can stop after a few forkfuls of the amazing dishes I’m going to see!”

The new show joins MasterChef and its existing spin-offs Celebrity MasterChef and MasterChef: The Professionals which both currently air on BBC One, as well as Junior MasterChef for children.

Kerth Gumbs added: “I’m humbled to be joining such a highly esteemed team on MasterChef.

“Guiding the best upcoming foodies with some very cool cooking challenges is a huge opportunity. I’m buzzing with excitement to get started on what should be an incredible show.”

