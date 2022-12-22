Bird flu outbreak confirmed at farm near Crieff

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A bird flu outbreak has been confirmed at a farm near Crieff in Perthshire.

A 3km protection zone, and a 10km surveillance zone, has been introduced around Purreldeggie Farm.

The measures were put in place on Saturday but have only now been announced by Perth and Kinross Council.

The zones limit the movement of poultry, carcasses, eggs, used poultry litter and manure within the infected zone to prevent any further spread of the disease.

A spokesperson for Aviagen, which operates the farm, said: “We can confirm the presence of HPAI on one of our farms.

“We are working closely with the relevant authorities and will follow the relevant protocols. We have appropriate contingencies in place.”

Warning to bird owners near Crieff

The council has warned anyone keeping birds to be cautious.

A statement said: “Anyone who keeps poultry or other birds in or near Crieff should remain vigilant and follow stringent biosecurity measures to prevent future outbreaks.

“If you come across any dead wild or domesticated birds, please report these.”

A map has been produced showing the protection and surveillance zones.

A number of other outbreaks have been confirmed in Scotland – mainly in the north-east of the country.

An avian influenza prevention zone (AIPZ) was declared across the whole of the UK on October 17.

In rare cases, it can affect humans and is spread by close contact with an infected bird.

Hundreds of thousands of birds culled

However, most strains do not infect humans – and the illness cannot be passed on through eating fully-cooked poultry or eggs.

As of the end of November, more than 220,000 domestic birds had been culled in Scotland due to bird flu.

In England, 1.67 million turkeys and two million chickens had been culled.