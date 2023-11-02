Kinross-shire home overlooking Loch Leven on the market for £455k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kinross-shire home overlooking Loch Leven on the market for £455k

The five-bedroom property is in the village of Kinnesswood.

By Chloe Burrell
This five-bedroom property in Kinnesswood, Kinross-shire, is on the market.
The Kinross-shire property has a view of Loch Leven. Image: Andersons

A stunning Kinross-shire home with a breathtaking view over Loch Leven has gone on the market.

The five-bedroom detached property in Burnside, in the village of Kinnesswood, is the ideal size for a family home.

It is a good space and there is scope for modernisation.

On entry, you are met with a reception hallway that has access to two double bedrooms and a family bathroom.

The view from the home over Loch Leven.
The view from the home over Loch Leven. Image: Andersons
The hallway in the Kinross-shire home.
On entry you are met with a reception hallway. Image: Andersons
One of the double bedrooms in the Kinross-shire home.
There are three double bedrooms on the ground floor. Image: Andersons
One of the bedrooms in the Kinross-shire home.
The window of this bedroom at the front has a view over Loch Leven. Image: Andersons
One of the bedrooms in Kinross-shire.
Each bedroom has plenty of space. Image: Andersons

There is also a further bedroom on the ground floor as well as a large double garage.

Heading upstairs, there is a spacious sitting room with a captivating view over Loch Leven.

There is a brick fireplace with a woodburning stove and rear access to a garden.

The sitting room in the Kinross-shire home.
The sitting room has a fireplace with a woodburning stove. Image: Andersons
The sitting room in the Kinross-shire home.
The sitting room has access to the garden at the rear. Image: Andersons
The balcony of the Kinross-shire home.
The sitting room has access to a balcony with a glass balustrade and a view of Loch Leven. Image: Andersons
Reception room of the Kinross-shire home.
A further reception room can be used as a dining room or fifth bedroom. Andersons Date; Unknown
The kitchen area of the Kinross-shire home.
The kitchen space is perfect for cooking and entertaining. Image: Andersons
The master bedroom at the Kinross-shire home.
The master bedroom has a fitted wardrobe. Image: Andersons
The en-suite wet room of the Kinross-shire property.
The master bedroom has an en-suite wet room attached. Image: Andersons

Sliding doors at the front of the room provide access to a balcony with a glass balustrade.

There is a further reception room on this floor that can be used as a dining room or utilised as a fifth bedroom.

A large kitchen is the perfect area for cooking and entertaining, with space for a dining table, and a door leading to a utility room.

The master bedroom is located on this floor and has a window out to the front.

It also has a fitted wardrobe and access to an en-suite wet room.

The property is set in 0.3 acres of attractive garden with an array of plants and flowers.

The Kinross-shire home is set in 0.3 acres of land.
The home is set in 0.3 acres of attractive garden. Image: Andersons
The garden at the Kinross-shire property.
There is a greenhouse in the garden, as well as a vegetable patch and patio area. Image: Andersons

There is also a vegetable patch, greenhouse and a patio area ideal for alfresco dining.

The property is being marketed by Andersons for offers over £455,000.

Elsewhere, an idyllic Aberfeldy cottage nestled on the banks of the River Tay is for sale.

