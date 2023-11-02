Kinross-shire home overlooking Loch Leven on the market for £455k

A stunning Kinross-shire home with a breathtaking view over Loch Leven has gone on the market.

The five-bedroom detached property in Burnside, in the village of Kinnesswood, is the ideal size for a family home.

It is a good space and there is scope for modernisation.

On entry, you are met with a reception hallway that has access to two double bedrooms and a family bathroom.

There is also a further bedroom on the ground floor as well as a large double garage.

Heading upstairs, there is a spacious sitting room with a captivating view over Loch Leven.

There is a brick fireplace with a woodburning stove and rear access to a garden.

Sliding doors at the front of the room provide access to a balcony with a glass balustrade.

There is a further reception room on this floor that can be used as a dining room or utilised as a fifth bedroom.

A large kitchen is the perfect area for cooking and entertaining, with space for a dining table, and a door leading to a utility room.

The master bedroom is located on this floor and has a window out to the front.

It also has a fitted wardrobe and access to an en-suite wet room.

The property is set in 0.3 acres of attractive garden with an array of plants and flowers.

There is also a vegetable patch, greenhouse and a patio area ideal for alfresco dining.

The property is being marketed by Andersons for offers over £455,000.

