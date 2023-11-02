Jack Walton deflects plaudits as Dundee United loan star reacts to best of British status

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Jack Walton deflects plaudits as Dundee United loan star reacts to best of British status

Walton has picked up 11 clean sheets in 17 games.

Dundee United goalkeeper Jack Walton
Jack Walton earned praise from his manager. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

No club in British league football has conceded fewer goals than Dundee United’s meagre tally of four.

But in-form goalkeeper Jack Walton insists the entire side deserve to share the plaudits.

The Tannadice loan star made a sensational save to deny Lewis McGregor as United claimed another crucial 2-0 victory over Airdrie on Tuesday night.

It was an 11th clean sheet in 17 appearances for the on-loan Luton Town man, with the Tangerines’ goalkeeping woes of last season now a distant memory in light of Walton’s presence and reliability.

Boss Jim Goodwin stated this week that United were “lucky to have” the ex-Barnsley man.

However, Walton has sought to redirect the praise towards his teammates.

Jack Walton celebrates Luton Town's promotion to the Premier League at Wembley Stadium, London
Walton, centre, is chasing his third promotion. Image: Shutterstock

“I’m a goalkeeper who takes a lot of pride in keeping the ball out of the net — but it is something we are massive on as a team,” he told Courier Sport. “That starts from the front. The whole team has been excellent defensively.

“The two full-backs have been unbelievable defending in wide areas, the midfielders have been great; right up to the strikers and how they set the press further up the pitch.

“It is a collective achievement as a team, and I’m happy to play my part.

The gaffer has instilled a desire to keep clean sheets. The centre-halves are throwing themselves in front of things, making massive blocks. That comes down to mindset. That’s the drive we have.”

Relationships

That immediate structure and stability is all the more impressive given the scale of the summer rebuild, with Walton’s communication pivotal to the excellent rapport with his defenders.

Declan Gallagher and Jack Walton of Dundee United
Declan Gallagher and Jack Walton, two rocks in the United backline. Image: SNS

He added: “I lost my voice a bit on Tuesday night — so I’ve no problem being vocal. Whether it’s 0-0, 2-0 or 6-0, I want my clean sheet!

“No, we’ve gelled really well. We’ve all built really good relationships, on and off the pitch. That’s a massive part of it. But we’ll just carry on doing what we are doing and move on.

“You are only ever as good as your last game, and that’ll be a tough one on Saturday (Inverness).”

Winning ugly

And Walton reckons United’s win in North Lanarkshire reaffirmed their ability to grind out results, even when not reaching the scintillating levels of their 6-0 and 5-0 triumphs over Arbroath and Partick Thistle.

“Midweek was a different sort of game from the previous two — but I just think that shows the character we have in the dressing room,” added Walton.

“We can win in different ways. We’ve shown that throughout this season; for example, up in Inverness when we scored in the last minute, with 10 men.

“Sometimes we might get four, five, six goals. But that’s not happening every week. We know that and you’ve got to be capable of winning in different ways.”

More from Dundee United

Craig Levein.
Craig Levein IS strong contender to be next St Johnstone manager
Kai Fotheringham prepares for a Dundee United fixture
Kai Fotheringham outlines 'big inspiration' as Dundee United starlet opens up on 'surreal' starring…
Ralph Milne scores his brilliant second goal at Tannadice. Image: DC Thomson.
Ralph Milne saved Dundee United career with European Cup masterclass against Standard Liege
Kai Fotheringham is saluted by his Dundee United teammates
4 Dundee United talking points: Is Championship already 2 horse race?
Dundee United's Ross Docherty limps off in the first half against Airdrionians
Jim Goodwin offers Ross Docherty injury update as Tangerines boss pinpoints Tannadice ace they…
Dundee United's Kai Fotheringham celebrates his opener at Airdrie
Airdrie 0-2 Dundee United: Kai Fotheringham at the double as Tangerines avoid Halloween fright
Ross Docherty celebrates his first Dundee United goal.
Ross Docherty reveals cheeky fan challenge as Dundee United captain surprises teammate with classy…
Louis Moult is in red hot form for Dundee United. Image: SNS
Louis Moult reveals burning desire fuelling Dundee United hot streak
Dundee United players celebrate against Arbroath.
LEE WILKIE: How Dundee United are becoming the Celtic of the Championship
Agustin Mervic shows his colours at Tannadice.
Meet Dundee United's Argentinian superfan who travelled 7,000 miles to watch beloved Tangerines
2

Conversation