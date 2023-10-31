Jim Goodwin offers Ross Docherty injury update as Tangerines boss pinpoints Tannadice ace they are ‘lucky to have’

Jim Goodwin reserved special praise for Dundee United goalkeeper Jack Walton following the Tangerines’ hard-fought 2-0 win over Airdrie.

Kai Fotheringham was the match-winner at the Excelsior Stadium, notching a brace to see off the Diamonds — taking his own tally to four goals in his last five Championship fixtures.

However, Goodwin acknowledged the triumph owed more to structure, graft and defensive solidity than free-flowing football.

And that was illustrated perfectly when Walton made a stunning low save to deny Lewis McGregor what would have been an equaliser on the cusp of half-time.

“Jack (Walton) hasn’t had a great deal to do over the course of the league campaign — but what he has done, he has been exemplary,” lauded Goodwin.

“When you are playing in a team that controls games as often as we are, the concentration levels need to be sky high.

“He showed that with a massive save at a key moment when Airdrie were really coming into it. Even though we were winning 1-0, had they got that goal, it may have put them in the ascendancy.

“We’re lucky to have him.”

Goodwin added: “Tonight was more about the defensive structure, particularly in the second half. I thought the back-four as a whole were excellent, and (Jordan) Tillson and (Craig) Sibbald in the middle of the pitch really bossed it in the second 45 minutes.”

Ross Docherty update

Indeed, Goodwin was full of praise for Tillson’s impact after entering the fray after just 19 minutes due to an injury to captain Ross Docherty.

And the United boss confirmed that he would expect his skipper to miss United’s fixture against Inverness on Saturday.

“It’s far too early to say too much but we think he (Docherty) has tweaked his groin,” said Goodwin. “It looks like Saturday will come too soon but we’ll see what the physio says.

“I’m disappointed for Doc because it’s been a bit stop-start for him up to now, picking up little niggles — and he is a big player for us.”