Jim Goodwin offers Ross Docherty injury update as Tangerines boss pinpoints Tannadice ace they are ‘lucky to have’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Jim Goodwin offers Ross Docherty injury update as Tangerines boss pinpoints Tannadice ace they are ‘lucky to have’

Goodwin saw his side grind out a hard-fought 2-0 win over Airdrie.

By Alan Temple
Dundee United's Ross Docherty limps off in the first half against Airdrionians
Ross Docherty limps off in the first half. Image: SNS

Jim Goodwin reserved special praise for Dundee United goalkeeper Jack Walton following the Tangerines’ hard-fought 2-0 win over Airdrie.

Kai Fotheringham was the match-winner at the Excelsior Stadium, notching a brace to see off the Diamonds — taking his own tally to four goals in his last five Championship fixtures.

However, Goodwin acknowledged the triumph owed more to structure, graft and defensive solidity than free-flowing football.

And that was illustrated perfectly when Walton made a stunning low save to deny Lewis McGregor what would have been an equaliser on the cusp of half-time.

Dundee United goalkeeper Jack Walton
Jack Walton earned praise from his manager. Image: SNS

“Jack (Walton) hasn’t had a great deal to do over the course of the league campaign — but what he has done, he has been exemplary,” lauded Goodwin.

“When you are playing in a team that controls games as often as we are, the concentration levels need to be sky high.

“He showed that with a massive save at a key moment when Airdrie were really coming into it. Even though we were winning 1-0, had they got that goal, it may have put them in the ascendancy.

“We’re lucky to have him.”

Goodwin added: “Tonight was more about the defensive structure, particularly in the second half. I thought the back-four as a whole were excellent, and (Jordan) Tillson and (Craig) Sibbald in the middle of the pitch really bossed it in the second 45 minutes.”

Ross Docherty update

Indeed, Goodwin was full of praise for Tillson’s impact after entering the fray after just 19 minutes due to an injury to captain Ross Docherty.

And the United boss confirmed that he would expect his skipper to miss United’s fixture against Inverness on Saturday.

Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin
Jim Goodwin saw Docherty limp off. Image: SNS

“It’s far too early to say too much but we think he (Docherty) has tweaked his groin,” said Goodwin. “It looks like Saturday will come too soon but we’ll see what the physio says.

“I’m disappointed for Doc because it’s been a bit stop-start for him up to now, picking up little niggles — and he is a big player for us.”

More from Dundee United

Dundee United's Kai Fotheringham celebrates his opener at Airdrie
Airdrie 0-2 Dundee United: Kai Fotheringham at the double as Tangerines avoid Halloween fright
Ross Docherty celebrates his first Dundee United goal.
Ross Docherty reveals cheeky fan challenge as Dundee United captain surprises teammate with classy…
Louis Moult is in red hot form for Dundee United. Image: SNS
Louis Moult reveals burning desire fuelling Dundee United hot streak
Dundee United players celebrate against Arbroath.
LEE WILKIE: How Dundee United are becoming the Celtic of the Championship
Agustin Mervic shows his colours at Tannadice.
Meet Dundee United's Argentinian superfan who travelled 7,000 miles to watch beloved Tangerines
2
Dundee United duo Glenn Middleton, left, and Louis Moult celebrate in the rain at Tannadice
Glenn Middleton in 'no egos' Dundee United assessment as on-song winger thanks supporters
The Scottish Cup has reached the third round stage.
Scottish Cup: Dundee United draw QoS as Dunfermline are paired with Raith and Jeanfield…
No9 Michael Mellon celebrates his hat-trick goal. Image: Paul Thompson/ProSports/Shutterstock.
Son of former Dundee United boss nets first senior hat-trick in English football
Dundee United's Louis Moult celebrates his opening goal against Arbroath
4 Dundee United talking points: A scoring streak 58 years in the making
Dick Campbell on the touchline during Dundee United 6-0 Arbroath
Dick Campbell reckons 'Christmas came early' for Dundee United as fuming Arbroath boss serves…

Conversation