5 of the cheapest five-bedroom homes in Dundee, Fife, Angus and Perthshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

5 of the cheapest five-bedroom homes in Dundee, Fife, Angus and Perthshire

Looking for a lot of house for not much money? Then check out these homes that each cost less than £200,000 and have at least 5 bedrooms.

There are plenty of affordable five bedroom homes in Tayside and Fife. Image: Zoopla.
There are plenty of affordable five bedroom homes in Tayside and Fife. Image: Zoopla.
By Jack McKeown

Need a big house that won’t break the bank?

Then take a look at these properties across Tayside and Fife with five or more bedrooms that each cost £200,000 or less.

Montrose

This six bedroom house in Montrose is on sale for just £90,000. Image: Zoopla.

A huge and historic townhouse in Montrose is on sale for a bargain price. The B-listed house on Castle Place has sections that date back to the 15th Century. It was extended to its current layout in the 1700s and legend has it that James Stuart – the Old Pretender – enjoyed his last drink in the house before he fled to France.

One of the basement rooms once functioned as a customs house and it’s rumoured that a secret tunnel used by smugglers still runs under the building.

Stretching to 300 square metres, the house has six bedrooms and numerous reception rooms over its three levels.

It’s now in a dilapidated state and needs a lot of time and money lavished on it. It’s also unmortgageable and is for cash buyers only.

Yopa is selling it for offers over £90,000.

Cupar

A prominent location in the heart of Cupar is one of this flat's selling points.
A prominent location in the heart of Cupar is one of this flat’s selling points. Image: Zoopla.

With five bedrooms spread over two levels, this flat in Cupar has plenty of space. Located on bustling Crossgate, it’s right in the heart of the Fife market town, with shops, cafes and bars just a few steps away.

On top of five double bedrooms it also comes with a living room, dining kitchen, utility and two shower rooms.

It is in need of modernisation and upgrading but it’s on at an attractive price.

Originally marketed for £150,000 it’s had two price reductions and is now on sale for o/o £139,000.

Dundee

This house has a central location in Dundee and is in good condition.
This 5 bedroom house has a central location in Dundee and is in good condition. Image: Zoopla.

Finally, a house on our list that doesn’t need a programme of works to bring it up to scratch. This five-bedroom townhouse in Dundee is in good condition, with modern kitchen and bathrooms and new carpets.

Spread over three levels, it has a bedroom or dining room on the ground floor, a dining kitchen, conservatory and a shower room. At first floor level is a spacious living room and an en suite master bedroom.

The house in Carmichael Gardens has a modern interior. Image: Zoopla.

On the top floor there are three more bedrooms and a family bathroom. There is a driveway and gardens to the front and rear.

Located between the Hilltown and the Law, it’s an easy walk into Dundee City Centre.

It’s on sale for o/o £200,000.

 

Perth

Spread over two levels, this property has permission to be divided into two flats. Image: Zoopla.

Seven bedrooms on the banks of the River Tay for just £94,000? There has to be a catch.

And there is. This property occupies two levels of a historic building in Perth but is a complete building site inside. It requires total renovation, however it has planning permission to be converted from one seven-bedroom property into a pair of two-bedroom flats.

The flat is a project property. Image: Zoopla.

Some works have already been carried out but any buyer will need to finish to conversion.

Furthermore, it’s on sale with an auction site, meaning there are fees to pay and fewer legal protections than buying through an estate agent.

It’s on sale with a guide price of £94,000.

Arbroath

This huge house in Arbroath is on for a bargain price but needs a lot of work. Image: Zoopla.

This handsome detached Victorian house has an excellent location in the centre of Arbroath.

It’s filled with period details including large bay windows and ornate cornicing. This house is another renovation project but has the potential to be a fantastic family home.

There are three reception rooms, two home offices, two bathrooms and six bedrooms. It also has a garden and off street parking.

It’s on sale for o/o £162,000.

More from Property

This house in Arbroath also has two kitchens. Image: Future Property Auctions.
Angus house with SIXTEEN bedrooms on sale for just £166k
More views from the cottage of the River Tay.
Idyllic Aberfeldy cottage nestled on banks of River Tay goes on sale
The penthouse apartment overlooks Montrose seafront.
Four-bedroom maisonette overlooking Montrose seafront on market for just £180k
The Letham Grange house is up for sale
Huge £450k Angus villa has sauna, balcony and 4 bathrooms
The Kirkcaldy home features a bar/games room. Image: Bell Ingram
Inside incredible 4-storey Kirkcaldy home with games room and balcony overlooking the Forth
Silverwood, near Milnathort.
Beautiful timber-clad house near Kinross has living roof and was built almost entirely by…
The six-bedroom Burnbank House in Guildtown is on the market for just £250k.
Six-bedroom Perthshire home on the market for just £250k
Fife home with sea views for under £300k
Fife home with sea at bottom of garden now available for less than £300k
2
The house is on the banks of the River Tay. Image: Premier Properties Perth
Four-bedroom Perth house on banks of Tay for sale
The former Sinatra's bar is now apartments. Image: Your Move
Apartment inside former Sinatra's bar in Dundee up for sale

Conversation