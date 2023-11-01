5 of the cheapest five-bedroom homes in Dundee, Fife, Angus and Perthshire

Need a big house that won’t break the bank?

Then take a look at these properties across Tayside and Fife with five or more bedrooms that each cost £200,000 or less.

Montrose

A huge and historic townhouse in Montrose is on sale for a bargain price. The B-listed house on Castle Place has sections that date back to the 15th Century. It was extended to its current layout in the 1700s and legend has it that James Stuart – the Old Pretender – enjoyed his last drink in the house before he fled to France.

One of the basement rooms once functioned as a customs house and it’s rumoured that a secret tunnel used by smugglers still runs under the building.

Stretching to 300 square metres, the house has six bedrooms and numerous reception rooms over its three levels.

It’s now in a dilapidated state and needs a lot of time and money lavished on it. It’s also unmortgageable and is for cash buyers only.

Yopa is selling it for offers over £90,000.

Cupar

With five bedrooms spread over two levels, this flat in Cupar has plenty of space. Located on bustling Crossgate, it’s right in the heart of the Fife market town, with shops, cafes and bars just a few steps away.

On top of five double bedrooms it also comes with a living room, dining kitchen, utility and two shower rooms.

It is in need of modernisation and upgrading but it’s on at an attractive price.

Originally marketed for £150,000 it’s had two price reductions and is now on sale for o/o £139,000.

Dundee

Finally, a house on our list that doesn’t need a programme of works to bring it up to scratch. This five-bedroom townhouse in Dundee is in good condition, with modern kitchen and bathrooms and new carpets.

Spread over three levels, it has a bedroom or dining room on the ground floor, a dining kitchen, conservatory and a shower room. At first floor level is a spacious living room and an en suite master bedroom.

On the top floor there are three more bedrooms and a family bathroom. There is a driveway and gardens to the front and rear.

Located between the Hilltown and the Law, it’s an easy walk into Dundee City Centre.

It’s on sale for o/o £200,000.

Perth

Seven bedrooms on the banks of the River Tay for just £94,000? There has to be a catch.

And there is. This property occupies two levels of a historic building in Perth but is a complete building site inside. It requires total renovation, however it has planning permission to be converted from one seven-bedroom property into a pair of two-bedroom flats.

Some works have already been carried out but any buyer will need to finish to conversion.

Furthermore, it’s on sale with an auction site, meaning there are fees to pay and fewer legal protections than buying through an estate agent.

It’s on sale with a guide price of £94,000.

Arbroath

This handsome detached Victorian house has an excellent location in the centre of Arbroath.

It’s filled with period details including large bay windows and ornate cornicing. This house is another renovation project but has the potential to be a fantastic family home.

There are three reception rooms, two home offices, two bathrooms and six bedrooms. It also has a garden and off street parking.

It’s on sale for o/o £162,000.