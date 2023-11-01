Further rain alert in place as Storm Ciaran hits Tayside and Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Further rain alert in place as Storm Ciaran hits Tayside and Fife

The warning is in place for 24 hours from 6am on Thursday.

By Andrew Robson
New weather warning for heavy rain in Tayside and Fife amid Storm Ciaran
Flooded roads in Angus during recent bad weather. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Another yellow weather warning has been issued across Tayside and Fife as Storm Ciaran brings heavy rain to the region.

The Met Office has issued an alert which covers Dundee, large parts of Angus and Fife.

The warning is in place from 6am on Thursday until 6am on Friday.

Rainfall amounts are likely to reach 30mm, but some areas could get up to 60mm as Storm Ciaran makes its way north.

It follows a previous alert issued for Wednesday ending at 3pm.

Fresh weather warning for rain in Tayside and Fife
The warning covers eastern parts of the region. Image: The Met Office

Forecasters have also warned there is a small chance homes and businesses could be flooded.

Additionally, drivers could face further disruption after the A92 in Fife was closed four times in 12 days due to flooding.

Bus and train services are also likely to be affected by the heavy rain.

The latest warning comes days after tidal surges along the coast of Angus and Fife caused significant damage to Montrose seafront and left homes in Pittenweem just metres from the sea.

St Andrews Aquarium has also been forced for several months after ‘devastating’ damage.

