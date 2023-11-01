Further rain alert in place as Storm Ciaran hits Tayside and Fife

Another yellow weather warning has been issued across Tayside and Fife as Storm Ciaran brings heavy rain to the region.

The Met Office has issued an alert which covers Dundee, large parts of Angus and Fife.

The warning is in place from 6am on Thursday until 6am on Friday.

Rainfall amounts are likely to reach 30mm, but some areas could get up to 60mm as Storm Ciaran makes its way north.

It follows a previous alert issued for Wednesday ending at 3pm.

Forecasters have also warned there is a small chance homes and businesses could be flooded.

Additionally, drivers could face further disruption after the A92 in Fife was closed four times in 12 days due to flooding.

Bus and train services are also likely to be affected by the heavy rain.

The latest warning comes days after tidal surges along the coast of Angus and Fife caused significant damage to Montrose seafront and left homes in Pittenweem just metres from the sea.

St Andrews Aquarium has also been forced for several months after ‘devastating’ damage.