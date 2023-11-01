Alastair Fraser: Meigle forestry expert and Tayside Woodland Partnerships founder dies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Obituaries

Alastair Fraser: Meigle forestry expert and Tayside Woodland Partnerships founder dies

He also formed a company to supply charcoal to the Scottish market using solar-fired drying kilns.

By Chris Ferguson
Alastair Fraser of Meigle, who founded Tayside Woodland Partnerships after a life of travel and adventure, has died aged 87.

He retired to Perthshire in 2012 after working to tackle illegal logging in Indonesia, and raising a family there.

In the late 1960s, Alastair, his first wife Anne and two young children, set off to travel the world.

They sold their home, bought a Land Rover with the intention of heading to Australia, but via several different projects in Europe and South America, ended up in Thailand.

During these international projects Alastair and three business partners founded the International Forest Science Consultancy, which evolved into a company with assignments in more than 100 countries.

Alastair Ian Fraser was born in Mill Hill, London, in June 1936 to electrical engineer Ian Fraser and his wife, Elizabeth, a teacher.

Studies in Scotland

At the age of 13, when he his parents moved to Gibraltar, Alastair became a boarder at Loretto School, near Edinburgh, before going on to study forestry at Aberdeen University.

After graduating in 1957 and following National Service with the Royal Engineers, he joined the Forestry Commission’s research station near Farnham and during this time met his first wife, Anne and began a family.

He then moved back to Scotland for two years to study for a PhD at Edinburgh University before returning to his old job for a further two years.

It was then the family began their adventure and Alastair picked up work in Yugoslavia, Greece and Surinam, and in 1973 he become one of the founding partners of International Forest Science Consultancy (IFSC). Shortly afterwards Alastair started an assignment with the Food and Agricultural Organisation in Bangkok, Thailand.

Road trip

After almost two years in Bangkok, and inspired by books published by a great uncle who travelled extensively across Asia, the family decided to drive 10,000 miles overland from Bangkok back to Scotland.

On returning to the UK Alastair continued travelling abroad as IFSC expanded, and also formed a company to supply charcoal to the Scottish market using solar-fired drying kilns.

As the family grew up, Alastair took each of the children on his work travels which included trips to Ethiopia, Honduras, India and Nepal.

In 1991, Alastair left Scotland for a new life in Indonesia. There he was to meet Tuti, and together they had three children.

He began work on an intergovernmental conservation project which included tackling the illegal trade in timber and setting up a radio network so residents could coordinate their efforts to stop the criminals.

Perthshire

In 2012 when he retired to Scotland, Alastair found his perfect home – Foresters Cottage – in Meigle, became an early adopter of solar panels and became embedded in the community.

Though his involvement with Blairgowrie and Rattray Climate Cafe he became founder and chairman of Tayside Woodland Partnerships which aimed to plant trees to mitigate climate change.

Len Seal of the group said: “When the first piece of land was offered to the group, Alastair surveyed it and worked on an outline of a planting plan.

“He not only led the group in this; he also contributed a significant amount of his own money on fencing, on some specialist trees and on preparing the ground.

“This was clearly a labour of love and will be a long-term legacy. Thanks to Alastair’s vision, the group will be planting a second wood in the near future and has been asked to look after an existing community wood.

“Thanks to Alastair’s vision and enthusiasm, Tayside Woodland Partnerships now has over 40 members and is in a good position to expand into other areas.”

Alastair’s funeral took place at Perth crematorium on Friday October 27.

