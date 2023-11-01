Perthshire-based chef makes first appearance on MasterChef: The Professionals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perthshire-based chef makes first appearance on MasterChef: The Professionals

Evelina Stripeikyte appeared on the BBC One show last night.

By Bailey Moreton
Evelina Stripeikyte.
Evelina Stripeikyte. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

A Perthshire-based chef is putting her skills to the test in the MasterChef kitchen.

Evelina Stripeikyte, 28, is appearing on MasterChef: The Professionals this year.

The Lithuanian-born chef moved to Scotland in 2013 and studied at North East Scotland College in Aberdeen, completing a SVQ in professional cookery.

She then honed her craft for seven years at various establishments in Aberdeen before moving to Tayside.

She now works as Chef de Partie at the Michelin starred Glenturret Lalique Restaurant near Crieff.

Evelina Stripeikyte, the Perthshire-based chef who has just made her first appearance on BBC show MasterChef: The Professionals.
MasterChef: The Professionals contestant Evelina Stripeikyte works as a chef in Perthshire. Image: Evelina Stripeikyte

Speaking with the BBC, ahead of her television debut, Evelina said: “Growing up in Lithuania, surrounded by lush forests and sprawling fields, I was inspired by my family and the nature around me to become a chef.

“Every spring, we would spend time collecting sap from our backyard trees – a task that required patience and precision.

“The process of boiling down sap into syrup or fermenting it fascinated me a lot.”

Evelina goes from kitchen porter to chef

Once she moved to Scotland, Evelina’s interest in cooking developed in earnest.

She first worked as kitchen porter, which involved cleaning up after the chefs.

“She soon took a keen interest in their work.

She said: “Watching the chefs prepare meals obviously made me curious about how it’s done.

“So I started asking them questions about techniques, recipes and ingredients used, gradually advancing my knowledge of cookery over time.

“I am entering MasterChef: The Professionals this year because I want to challenge and push myself in a way that will help me become a better chef.

“After many years working as an aspiring chef, I’ve finally decided it was time for me to take the leap and try my hand at being on such an esteemed cooking show.

“It is a great opportunity to test my culinary skills.”

Signature menu

During her appearance on Tuesday night, Evelina cooked scallops with peanut sauce and carrots for the skill challenge.

For her signature menu, she fused her Lithuanian background and years living in Scotland.

Her main of venison was sauced with kvass – a liqueur made from fermented dark rye bread.

The rhubarb compote in her dessert was soaked in Scottish whiskey.

You can watch Evelina test her mettle on MasterChef: The Professionals on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

