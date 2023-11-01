STEVE FINAN: Insulating homes will do more for climate change – and saving lives – than cycle paths

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
STEVE FINAN: Insulating homes will do more for climate change – and saving lives – than cycle paths

"We must choose where to spend a finite pot of money."

Home insulation work in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson
By Steve Finan

I admire opinions presented in robust language.

I believe sharp words cut across boredom thresholds, so let’s talk about active travel routes in robust terms.

I’m no climate change denier. I fear there will be a hard price if the human race doesn’t change.

But the debate isn’t black and white.

In Scotland last winter there were 4,137 excess deaths. People live in badly insulated, damp, inadequately heated homes.

Weighing actual deaths in the next few weeks against possible future deaths is difficult.

Is it acceptable to say the grim reaper can come for you, old man living alone.

You, woman with the hacking cough.

You, unfortunate victim of a flood – because the authorities must spend on the future?

I can’t bring myself to support that.

And is there a more environmentally friendly argument than proper insulation that will last for scores, probably hundreds, of years?

I question the humanity of anyone who would argue that cycle paths are more important than trying to prevent 4,137 deaths.

Indeed, any who deny more needs spent on insulation would have to identify individuals – my father, your granny – to tell: “Your life can be sacrificed for my cycle path”.

The point I’m trying to make, in the most robust way I can find, is that there are more pressing priorities than active travel.

Yep, let’s have cycle routes. More cycling, healthier population, great stuff. But, and this is the nub, the paths don’t have to be built so fast.

Cycling broughty ferry
Cyclists in Broughty Ferry. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Dundee and Angus councils should reduce their active travel budgets by 90% per year.

Around 4% of people cycle to work. Let’s imagine a completed active travel network will quadruple that. 16% will commute by bike – 84% won’t.

For balance, the latest figures I can see show 10 cyclists were killed in accidents in Scotland in 2021. That’s unacceptable. That’s why I agree cycle paths are needed.

But 10 in a year, compared to 4,137 in one winter – both numbers desperately need to be reduced, but one is bigger than the other.

Old people dying aren’t as visible as road carnage. But every human life is of equal value and the way people die, and the age they die at, doesn’t lessen that value.

I will not concede this is a straw man argument, or that I conflate independent events.

Because we must choose where to spend a finite pot of money.

So let’s be clear – I’m not saying “no active travel routes”, I scorn that simplistic criticism.

My argument is that things like warm homes, flood defences, and care services are higher up the list of priorities. Cycle paths are required, but aren’t quite so urgent.

I won’t allow the pro-active travel lobby to wriggle out of acknowledging the spectre of deaths this winter. It is a cold truth that’s always glossed over.

If you think this disproportionate spending should remain, then address the big picture: who will you kill today to save the future?

But if all you can contribute is deflection, don’t bother answering at all.

Conversation