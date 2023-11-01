Ex-Dundee United and Celtic star Charlie Mulgrew wants St Johnstone job

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ex-Dundee United and Celtic star Charlie Mulgrew wants St Johnstone job

The former Tannadice man is keen to make his first move into management at McDiarmid Park.

By Reporter
Charlie Mulgrew in action for Dundee United
Charlie Mulgrew says he's "excited" by the challenge of taking charge of St Johnstone. Image: SNS

Charlie Mulgrew has revealed he wants to make the leap into management with St Johnstone – just two months after retiring from playing.

The ex-defender called time on his playing career aged 37 in September after leaving Dundee United.

Having played under a host of top managers at eight different clubs in his 20-year career, he reckons the time is right to take his experience into the dugout.

Celtic hero Scott Brown is the current bookies favourite to succeed Steven MacLean in the Perth hot seat.

Charlie Mulgrew quit playing after leaving Dundee United. Image: SNS.

And though the vacancy at Saints has more than likely come too soon for Mulgrew, he still believes he has what it takes to turn the McDiarmid Park side’s fortunes around.

He said: “I would love to get into management and coaching and would love the opportunity at St Johnstone – that’s a job that would excite me.”

“I’ve got clear ideas on how I see my team and clear ideas on how I want to manage people and create an honest culture within the club – everybody being their true authentic self.

“I want to be a manager, the leader and give the boys a feeling of security by knowing exactly what their job is on the pitch.

“It’s about letting them play with freedom within a style of football based on positioning and control in and out of possession and I’m adamant on how I want to do that.”

The home dugout at McDiarmid Park is currently vacant. Image: SNS

As well as ideas on how he wants his teams to play, Mulgrew knows the value of man-management.

He told www.luckyblock.com: “A massive part of being a manager is caring for your players. In my whole career as a player and player-coach, in the changing room has been about learning how to care for people to get the best out of them, and that’s something I can take into management as well.

“You can have all the philosophies, the way you want them to play and the special tactics and 100 page-thick document on how you see your team playing, but if you don’t connect with your players and you don’t have a respect and a connection with your players, it’s all a waste of time.”

