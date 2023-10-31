St Johnstone’s David Martindale approach knocked back by Livingston as Scott Brown emerges as bookies favourite for manager’s job

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone’s David Martindale approach knocked back by Livingston as Scott Brown emerges as bookies favourite for manager’s job

The Perth club were keen to include Martindale on their shortlist.

By Eric Nicolson
Scott Brown is the new bookies' favourite after St Johnstone were denied the chance to speak to David Martindale.
Scott Brown is the new bookies' favourite after St Johnstone were denied the chance to speak to David Martindale.

St Johnstone have been knocked back in their attempt to speak to David Martindale about the vacant manager’s job at McDiarmid Park.

The Perth club will soon whittle down their potential candidates to replace Steven MacLean, with interviews expected to begin on Thursday.

But they had already decided that Martindale was one of the men they would be keen to talk to after the midweek match against Kilmarnock was out of the way and contacted Livingston to set the ball rolling on Monday.

The 49-year-old, who works without a contract at West Lothian, was non-committal about the prospect of making a switch to Perth on the same day when quizzed on the subject.

Statement

Livingston CEO Dave Black has now decided to made his club’s stance public by issuing a statement.

It read: “Following recent speculation over the past 48 hours regarding men’s first-team manager David Martindale, I was keen to provide supporters with an update.

“Yesterday, the club received an official approach from St Johnstone for permission to speak to David about taking the vacant position at McDiarmid Park.

“Following discussions with John Ward, John McIlvogue and David himself, I informed St Johnstone this morning that we wouldn’t be giving permission for that conversation to take place.

“David has been pivotal in both the on-field success of the club over recent years and on the off-field growth and stability of the club too – something we wish to continue under David’s leadership for a long time to come.”

Never say never in football but Martindale is highly unlikely to be the next Saints manager.

And even before Livingston’s statement, Scott Brown had moved to the top of the betting with some bookmakers.

The former Scotland and Celtic star has been out of work since he was sacked as Fleetwood boss two months ago.

Conversation