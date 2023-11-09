REVIEW: ‘Long live the king’ as Fifer Kenny Anderson charms Assai Dundee audience

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
REVIEW: ‘Long live the king’ as Fifer Kenny Anderson charms Assai Dundee audience

King Creosote played the city centre record shop to celebrate the release of his new album.

King Creosote performed at Assai Dundee. Image: Supplied.
By David Pollock

Playing a few low-key dates following the launch of his stunning new album I DES, Cellardyke’s Kenny ‘King Creosote’ Anderson, seemed happy with his instore set at Assai Dundee.

He had “a stage, a chair, a microphone, some snacks and you happy Dundonians,” he told the 50 or 60 people squeezed into the store.

There was no room, though, for his band. Instead it was just Anderson, his acoustic guitar and his loop pedal onstage, just like the old days.

Aided by a couple of cheerily tipsy friends from Crail who hollered “we love you, Kenny!” and “the King is alive!” between songs, this felt like the kind of East Neuk pub gig where Anderson, a one-time Mercury Music Prize nominee who shares a record label with Arctic Monkeys, feels most at home.

The banter flowed freely. He told a tale about being in a pub in Liege where “everyone was six foot four”, and he was advised to stand on a window sill to get a better view – possibly a hint to the audience here.

Fife musician King Creosote. Image: Calum Gordon.

His in-order performance of the record began with the mournful It’s Sin That’s Got Its Hold Upon Us, with gentle choral voices looping in the background.

“I’ve not managed to rip samples off the whole record yet,” admitted Anderson, but the out-of-tune, out-of-time rhythm he used on Blue Marbled Elm Trees gave the song a playful new edge.

Gig was ‘fresh, intimate spin’ on new material

Remembering problems he had with rot in his house a few years ago, he recounted living in the attic while it was worked on, where he “felt like a Numskull from the Beano”, upstairs in the head of a sick house.

Downstairs “with the mushrooms” he left a record by Andrew Wasylyk playing, and when it started skipping, a recording of the loop formed the basis of Dust, as played here.

The sparseness of the setting suited Walter De La Nightmare, Ides and Please Come Back, I Will Listen, although the bouncy, looping backing track to Susie Mullen sounded odd through a tinny tape recorder.

It was great to hear this fresh, intimate spin on Anderson’s new songs, although we can count ourselves lucky he didn’t follow through on the threat to hum the entire 36-minute instrumental bonus track.

King Creosote’s new album I DES is out now on Domino.

